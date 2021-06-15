Out with the old: Dothan approves repaving Rip Hewes Stadium parking lot

Contractors will soon be ripping up the old asphalt in the Rip Hewes Stadium parking lot to create a fresher look.

A $3.37 million contract was awarded to Saliba Construction Co. to begin work on the renovations during the Dothan City Commission meeting Tuesday.

The general contractor will likely sub-contract much of the work, which includes milling the current pavement, refreshing the base, and repaving the east and west sides of the parking lot.

Designers hired by the commission also included plans to refresh its look by adding grassy medians, brick sidewalks, and new LED lighting in the parking lot and field, and a grand entrance into the parking lot on the west side.

Commissioner John Ferguson said he feels like the upgrades will give the city a football stadium fit for 7A high school teams.

“I’m glad to see us at this point,” Ferguson said, citing years-long discussions about whether to build a brand new stadium or renovate the 57-year-old stadium. “Utilizing an existing historic campus I think is a wise choice for us to do in this direction right now. I’m excited.”