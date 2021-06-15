Out with the old: Dothan approves repaving Rip Hewes Stadium parking lot

Contractors will soon be ripping up the old asphalt in the Rip Hewes Stadium parking lot to create a fresher look.
A $3.37 million contract was awarded to Saliba Construction Co. to begin work on the renovations during the Dothan City Commission meeting Tuesday.
The general contractor will likely sub-contract much of the work, which includes milling the current pavement, refreshing the base, and repaving the east and west sides of the parking lot.
Designers hired by the commission also included plans to refresh its look by adding grassy medians, brick sidewalks, and new LED lighting in the parking lot and field, and a grand entrance into the parking lot on the west side.
Commissioner John Ferguson said he feels like the upgrades will give the city a football stadium fit for 7A high school teams.
“I’m glad to see us at this point,” Ferguson said, citing years-long discussions about whether to build a brand new stadium or renovate the 57-year-old stadium. “Utilizing an existing historic campus I think is a wise choice for us to do in this direction right now. I’m excited.”
Though city officials hope the bulk of the work will be completed by the end of August, some of it could extend further into football season. General Services Director Andrew Love said he is working with Dothan City Schools football coaches so that remaining work can be accomplished when the field is not being used for games.
Love also said the new video scoreboard the city ordered has been delayed and won’t arrive until the middle of the football season.
Other upgrades coming in the next phases of the project include installing new field turf, gutting the concession stand and rebuilding it, renovating the bathroom and locker room area, and creating a grand entrance into the football stadium. That work will begin after the upcoming fall football season.
In other action, the city commission:
• Declared a parcel located on the southeast corner of the intersection of South Alice and Fortner streets as surplus and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and conveying deed to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority. The city is using the DDRA to pass the property to the Wiregrass Boys and Girls Club to build a new teen center.
• Declared a parcel located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Whiddon and Linden streets as surplus and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and conveying deed to the DDRA. In turn, the DDRA will deed the property to Aunt Katie’s Community Garden to expand its operation.
• Authorized Brownfield Tax Abatements for eligible city sales and use and ad valorem non-educational taxes for RAM Dothan Hospitality, LLC.
• Entered into a supplemental agreement with Lewis, Inc. for additional utility relocation work required for the addition of a right turn lane on Westgate Parkway, 0.21 miles east of the railroad toward Technology Drive, for a cost of $17,036, which brings the total contract amount to $212,966, and appropriated funds for said agreement.
• Awarded the bid and entered into a contract with Triple T Construction for the 2020 CDBG Sidewalk Project, Haven Drive Extension, in the amount of $71,500.
• Submitted a Notice of Intent for renewal of the city’s MS4 Permit and approving payment of $1,385 for the permit fee.
• Entered into an agreement with Barge Design Solutions, Inc. for the preparation of bid documents and limited construction inspection for the installation of artificial turf at James O. Oates Park in the negotiated amount of $75,000.
• Entering into an agreement with Poly, Inc. for the preparation of bid documents and construction inspection for the refurbishing of the Great White Slide at Water World in the negotiated amount of $92,000.
• Approved the Final Summary Change Order with Max Foote Construction Company, LLC for the City of Dothan New Cypress Creek WWTP Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Installation, which results in a cost decrease in the amount of $50,000 resulting in the final contract price of $202,600.
• Entered into agreements with Enterprise Solutions Consulting, LLC for implementation services of the Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution at a cost of $5,637,000, and appropriated funds for said cost.
• Accepted the price quotation from DLT Solutions, LLC for a cost of $2,078,644 and entered into a 36-month contract for the Oracle suite of subscriptions, maintenance, and services necessary for migration to the new ERP solution, and appropriated funds for said cost.
• Entered into an agreement with Invoice Cloud, Inc. for on-line utility and accounts receivable payments for a three-year period and each year thereafter until such 90 days written termination notice is presented.
• Accepted the proposal from CivicPlus for the CivicRec parks and recreation system for software, implementation services, and first-year maintenance cost of $30,470.73 and annual recurring maintenance service cost of $17,210.73 beginning in year two, subject to a 3% annual increase beginning in year three of service, and appropriated funds for said cost.
• Entered into an agreement with Global Payments Direct, Inc. for the acceptance of credit and debit cards for Leisure Services’ registrations and rentals for a one-year period and each year thereafter until such 30 days written termination notice is presented.
• Accepted a grant award from Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign in the amount of $30,000 to assist with expenses related to the food services program administered by Dothan Leisure Services.
• Agreed to allow the Fire Department to issue a fireworks permit to the Dothan Country Club for a fireworks display to be held on July 1.
• Agreed to allow the Fire Department to issue a fireworks permit to the National Peanut Festival Association for a fireworks display to be held on July 3.
• Approved payment of invoices for the month of May in the amount of $10,548,801.49.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.