Panic causes frenzy, shortages at Wiregrass gas stations

Reports of gas stations without fuel abound as a frenzy of people began stocking up Monday night following a ransomware attack that shut down a major pipeline late last week.
Shortages first began affecting Wiregrass cities on Monday night, but became more widespread on Tuesday morning as gas prices began increasing and fuel providers warned against panic-buying via local government agencies.
“Please refrain from panic purchasing gasoline and diesel fuel over the next few weeks,” the City of Dothan said in a press release Tuesday morning. “Please purchase the fuel that you need, but please do not over-purchase by filling canisters for reserves. This practice is not necessary and makes the situation worse for everyone. We have been asked by fuel providers to ask the public to be patient and to not over-purchase fuel unnecessarily.”
Many gas stations in Dothan, Enterprise, and outlying cities were emptied of unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, according to reports from motorists, while other gas stations had long lines of cars waiting to fill up on Tuesday morning.
Enterprise City Mayor William Cooper said that the Enterprise Police Department has had a number of calls overnight and Tuesday regarding arguments among motorists in gas lines.
In a statement, he asked that motorists be courteous and mindful that crowding around the pumps can interfere or prevent other non-fuel customers from parking and having access to convenience stores.
Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after a cyberattack had affected some of its systems. The operator said Monday that it hoped to have services mostly restored by the end of the week as the FBI identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers known as DarkSide.
In response to the attack, the administration loosened regulations for the transport of petroleum products on highways as part of an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply.
“The time of the outage is now approaching critical levels and if it continues to remain down we do expect an increase in East Coast gasoline and diesel prices,” said Debnil Chowdhury, IHS Markit Executive Director. The last time there was an outage of this magnitude was in 2016, he said, when gas prices rose 15 to 20 cents per gallon. The Northeast had significantly more local refining capacity at that time.
Alabama is listed among the states in the Southeast that was expected to be affected by the downed operation, but panic-buying has prematurely brought on statewide shortages that could last longer if Colonial Pipelines’ operations are not restored in the next few days and excessive purchasing persists.
In a statement midday Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey's office urged residents to have patience and common sense after speaking with the U.S. Department of Energy on a call regarding the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.
"A shortage has not reached Alabama at this time, and she reminds us that an overreaction would only lead to that," her office said. "She was assured that the pipeline should be operational in a few days. She is urging Alabamians and others to not panic and to use good judgement."
Some local gas stations have instituted purchase limits to serve more customers and discourage people from hoarding gas in canisters.
