Part of Ross Clark Circle and Choctaw Street intersection closed for construction
Part of Ross Clark Circle and Choctaw Street intersection closed for construction

The intersection where Choctaw Street meets Ross Clark Circle is partially closed for construction, Dothan officials announced Tuesday.

MidSouth Paving, a contractor for the Alabama Department of Transportation, closed the eastbound and westbound through and left turn lanes on Choctaw Street at the intersection for construction activities, a City of Dothan press release stated.

The northbound and southbound left-turn lanes on Ross Clark Circle are also closed at the intersection. Right-turn lanes will remain open for the duration of the closure, scheduled to be completed by Friday if weather permits.

Motorists should take necessary precautions when traveling this area.

For additional information, contact Garrett Hurst, traffic engineer for the City of Dothan, at (334)-615-4474.

