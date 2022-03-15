Paving work to close major Dothan intersection starting Wednesday

Paving work will close a busy West Main Street starting Wednesday morning.

MidSouth Paving Co. plans to pave the West Main Street intersection at Westgate Parkway and Honeysuckle Road starting around 8:30 a.m. on March 16. The intersection will be closed to through traffic for approximately three to four hours during this time.

There will also be paving of the left turn lanes and right turn lanes off of Main Street onto the Ross Clark Circle in each direction after the intersection work is complete. This work should last into Thursday and possibly Friday depending on weather. There should be two lanes of traffic open in each direction along Main Street during this time.

Beginning Sunday night, March 20, Honeysuckle Road and Westgate Parkway will be closed during nighttime hours for paving at the intersection of Main Street. There will be no through traffic on Honeysuckle Road or Westgate Parkway at Main Street. West Main Street will remain open with no left or right turns off of Main Street onto Honeysuckle Road or Westgate Parkway during paving. This work should be complete Sunday night, March 20; however, could be continued into Monday night, March 21, depending on weather.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.