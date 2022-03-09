Paving work will temporarily close Honeysuckle/West Main intersection

Paving work will close the intersection to through traffic along Honeysuckle Road and Westgate Parkway for blocks of time starting next week.

MidSouth Paving Co. plans to pave at the West Main Street and Westgate Parkway/Honeysuckle Road intersection starting Wednesday, March 16, around 8:30 a.m. The intersection will be closed for approximately three to four hours at a time. Work could last into Thursday and possible Friday, depending on weather.

Traffic along both Honeysuckle and Westgate will be required to make right turn lanes off of Main Street onto the Ross Clark Circle in each direction after the intersection work is complete.

There should be two lanes of traffic open in each direction along Main Street during this time. Beginning Sunday night, March 20, during nighttime hours, Honeysuckle Road and Westgate Parkway will be closed for paving at the intersection of Main Street.

There will be no through traffic on Honeysuckle Road or Westgate Parkway during paving. This work should be complete Sunday night, March 20; however, could be continued into Monday night, March 21, depending on weather.