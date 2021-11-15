Plans for major Dothan industrial project to be unveiled Tuesday

City leaders have been tight-lipped about a major Dothan industrial development project, but they will finally unveil plans Tuesday following a city commission meeting.
Few details have been revealed about the development, known only as Project Cant, but several government actions since the beginning of 2021 indicate the project will have a significant impact on Dothan’s economy.
Many officials involved in the project have signed non-disclosure agreements that prohibits them from disclosing specific details.
Prior to the official announcement, commissioners will be asked to approve tax abatements for the project, according to the commission’s meeting agenda. Details about the abatements were not released with the commission agenda.
Around three years ago, Dothan’s Industrial Development Board acquired 135 acres of land known as Sam Houston Industrial Park on Columbia Highway from a private developer in order to secure space to serve the future needs of the area.
In March, the City of Dothan and Houston County approved actions to secure Industrial Access Funding for road improvements to Sam Houston Boulevard, a critical step for the project to move forward.
Matt Parker, president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce who is often at the center of new economic development activity in the area, acknowledged that staff has been working with various government entities for the past 18 months to secure this opportunity for the area.
“There are really so many entities and individuals that have worked for the common good of our area to assist from state and local level; we are really blessed in our area with our leadership that continue to work for progress and opportunity,” Parker said in an email. “I look forward to Tuesday for the announcement.”
In riding around the industrial park Monday, staking work could be seen at what is expected to be the proposed economic development site.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.