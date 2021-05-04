Portrait of former Dothan Mayor Mike Schmitz unveiled

The mayoral portrait of Mike Schmitz that was unveiled Tuesday will now hang in the Dothan Civic Center next to the portraits of all of Dothan’s mayors who preceded him in office.

Schmitz held the role of Dothan mayor from 2009 to 2017, opting not to seek a third term but to run for Dothan City School Board chairman. He was elected school board chairman in 2017 and still holds that position.

Current Mayor Mark Saliba listed Schmitz accomplishments during his two terms, which included working in collaboration with business leaders to attract many large businesses to Dothan, preventing the closing of an air control tower at the Dothan Regional Airport, and assisting with the creation of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Forever Wild Trail, and two new Dothan-Houston County libraries.

“He’s been undertaken with his ongoing and passionate commitment toward cultivating business relationships which continue bringing new jobs to Dothan and the Wiregrass even today,” Saliba said. “By knocking on doors, he’s a great salesman… he was the right mayor at the right time for the City of Dothan.”

Most importantly, Saliba said teary-eyed, is that Schmitz has been a kind friend.