Preparations begin for Dothan's first ice rink as prices, hours are finalized

Pedestrians walking along Foster Street can now see the beginning of preparations for Ice & Lights, Dothan’s first-ever ice skating rink.

This week, a committee with officials from Downtown Dothan, Dothan Leisure Services, and the City of Dothan finalized several details for the coming attraction and discussed event opportunities for downtown.

“We’re really just excited to have something fun, and family-friendly and affordable downtown,” Jamie Bienvenu, Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority executive director, said. “We’re also excited to have an attraction that will help bring foot traffic to our downtown merchants.

“People can come for dinner, stay for skating, go shopping, get a hot chocolate after – it could become a whole full experience for the family.”

Ticket prices will be $10 a person, which includes the cost of skate rentals that will be available on-site. The ice rink will open on Friday, Nov. 26 and stay open until Jan. 9. It will be closed on Mondays for maintenance and private parties, but will be open on Christmas and New Year’s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ice rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.