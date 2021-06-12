Private practice lawyer announces candidacy for circuit judge seat

A Dothan lawyer is hoping to take her expertise to the circuit court as judge representing Houston and Henry counties.

Holly L. Sawyer recently announced her run to replace retiring Place 4 Judge Larry Anderson.

She is a graduate of Arkansas Tech University and Troy University, and a 2005 graduate of Cumberland School of Law.

Sawyer has been in private practice for 12 years, beginning in 2005 as an associate and then partner at Lewis, Brackin, Flowers, Johnson & Sawyer. In 2019, she opened The Law Office of Holly L. Sawyer. Her legal experience includes general litigation representing plaintiffs and defendants, business organization, probate, family law, and mediation.

Sawyer is a Martindale Hubbell AV rated lawyer. She was selected as a Super Lawyers Alabama Rising Star from 2015-2016 and a Mid-South Rising Star from 2016-2018. In addition to her law practice, Sawyer serves on the Board of Bar Commissioners and Committee for Character and Fitness of the Alabama State Bar, and she presents the Wills, Trusts, and Probate portion of the Alabama Bar Exam. She served on the Houston County Bar Grievance Committee from 2012-2015 and was president of the Houston County Bar Association in 2012.