Proposed short-term rental ordinance regulating Dothan Airbnbs moves forward

The first option for the ordinance, which the planning department recommended, prohibited STCRs in residential districts, but allowed them in multi-family districts and the downtown business district. On the other hand, the second option allows STCRs within residential districts, but only with special exception approval from the city’s seven-member Board of Zoning Adjustment (BZA).

The planning commission moved forward with the second option, but only after hearing from speakers representing various sides of the controversial issue.

Cameron Toma, a woman who identified herself as the owner of several residential houses used specifically for Airbnb rentals, said the first option would make her business unviable while the second option could also be prohibitive because of the need to get an exemption from the BZA.

“Advertising in this fashion, in my opinion, would increase chance for vandalism and unnecessarily create conflicts between residents in, what would seem, arbitrary decision-making,” Toma said while addressing the commission.

She also took issue with the regulations requiring liability insurance worth up to $1 million and the stipulation that owners could not house more than four unrelated persons in the same dwelling.