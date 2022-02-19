Public invited to learn about major zoning changes along Highway 84 East

The public is invited to attend the overview of proposed changes to the city zoning code that will affect future development practices along the Highway 84 East Corridor.

Three district overlays will be proposed for the corridor consistent with the Highway 84 East Corridor Plan commissioned by Design Workshop and adopted by the Dothan City Commission on Jan. 15, 2019.

Based on past conversations with city planning officials and the long-term plan for the area, Design Workshop will specify exact boundaries and zoning requirements for three districts: the college-anchored district surrounding the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine; the wellness district surrounding Southeast Health; and a business and recreation centered district branching off from the immediate downtown area.

Overlay districts have been implemented by Dothan’s planning department in the past to create incentives and strategies for development in targeted areas, but have largely been used downtown.

Project Lead Bob Wilkerson, long-range planner for the City of Dothan, told commissioners last year he believed the long-range 84 East Corridor Plan released in 2019 has already stimulated some development, some of which is not in line with the city’s vision.