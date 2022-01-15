Q&A: Four years as mayor, Saliba discusses progress on major fronts

As Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba moves forward in his second term, he believes issues facing one of the top 10 cities in Alabama – ongoing infrastructure and road construction projects, education, policing, quality of life for its citizens and more – are challenging and manageable for city leaders, even as a pandemic continues to impact us all.
On Friday, Saliba met exclusively with the Eagle to discuss Dothan’s progress after four years under his leadership and looked ahead to the city’s future.
Eagle: Tell me a little bit about the progress of upcoming road projects.
Saliba: “Honeysuckle Road, you know, it’s behind. Just like any capital project in these days. Engineers are pushed to the max and they’re behind, so I would expect that probably all of ‘22 we’ll continue to prepare for that. We’re buying rights-of-way and design and that’s kind of where we are in that phase of the Honeysuckle project… It’ll be ‘23 before it would start if I had to guess.”
Eagle: The Honeysuckle project is a massive undertaking with an estimated cost of $30 million. Does the City have any idea right now how it will be funded?
Saliba: “Hopefully, I should say, costs will come back down by the time we get ready to start with the construction of that project. Originally we were looking at it more like 18 to 20 million dollars, not 30. So are there some things that we might could do for the road and order if we’re not doing expensive? We’ll continue to kind of research that as well. But so far, we’ve been cash flowing most of our projects, but I would expect that for that one that we would probably have to do some bonding on it.
“It’s a city road. If you ask the old guard, it’s been a really long time since the city has actually done a road.
“Everything we’ve been doing is a state or federal road and this will be the widening of an existing city road and then adding, because the piece from South Park to the old Campbellton Highway roundabout the county did—that will be a completely new road, and that will be a first in a really long time. I think that’ll help the south end of U.S. Highway 231 there, that whole area. I think it’ll help to build on the asset which is James Oates Park down there. I would hope it would bring a hotel closer to that area there and maybe some retail and restaurants in that area.
“We hope that this will spark some growth in an area that we need some more growth in and some new stuff. We’ve got to quit growing in one direction and keep stretching out. It’s more costly to run a city doing it that way. When you’ve got infrastructure that’s closer in already and already put in place, it’s cheaper on us. If you keep going out to new territory, then we got to get water, sewer, possibly electricity.
Eagle: The Flowers Chapel Road widening project – is that something the City will be starting soon?
Saliba: “I think we will because we can do that ourselves and it won’t be quite as costly, and I think it helps to complete the work that’s there at that intersection.
“We have so many subdivisions that are out that way and people that are coming in and approaching 84. There has always been some congestion there, but that road is one of those arterial roads that are continuing to get more traffic. If you look at traffic patterns, of course Highway 605 continues to have a lot more traffic so anything off of 605 does as well. Now, you got Flowers Chapel Road and Fortner extension continues to get more traffic. We’re going to take the widening on Flowers Chapel up to Woodmere, then to Woodburn, but I would think eventually that whole road is going to have to be widened.”
Saliba said the traffic engineers in the Public Works Department are working on a dynamic document to include foreseeable necessary road projects that need to be completed in the next 20 to 30 years with cost estimates based on traffic patterns.
“We feel like if we can get that list and then start being able to prioritize that, then if any federal money does come through or if an infrastructure bill does come through, then we’ll be able to put that in the hands of our federal lobbyist and then see if we can’t get more funding than what we have had in the past. We’ve got to continue to try to get more federal funding on our roads. Dothan is the hub; we have to take care of that road infrastructure.”
Eagle: Two years ago, you said the City was about 80% through with critical sewer projects to get Dothan’s system up to Alabama Department of Environmental Management standards. Where are we now?
Saliba: “We are nearly done with what we think will satisfy them. We are always going to have road and sewer and water infrastructure projects going on. A city our size will always have something that needs expanding, replacing old lines, it’s just a never ending part of municipal government. But we are in a much more manageable place of spending money whereas in the past we’ve had to get some revolving loans from the state in order to pay for the sewer infrastructure, but I think from now on we’ll be where we can we can just cash flow that and budget it out year by year so we’re getting a handle on it.
“All of our debt year by year is being paid off and we are in a really good place to pay our debt off… I just don’t think that there’s any way we can get around being debt-free if we want to continue to invest in not only the infrastructure needs but in the quality of life needs as well with the revitalization and transformation of the downtown. I just foresee us having to at some point have some kind of bond that would take care of some of that debt. We’ve never been anywhere near a city’s allowed constitutional limit for debt. We’re always way below that.
Eagle: Now that the federal government has made its regulations around the American Rescue Plan Act monies more clear, what is the City planning to do with the $6 million it received?
Saliba: “Almost all of our ARPA funds are going to go to paying our next sewer and water projects. We already had enough lined up to cover what monies we were getting so it’s not like we’re having to hunt something to spend it on… Us using that money on these projects will free up other funds that will allow us the opportunity to spend money in some other areas.”
Eagle: You talked a bit about growth on the west and south sides of town – what about the east side of town? How is development in that area coming along?
Saliba: “I’m very well pleased with the 84 East corridor… We have some more renewed interest in at 84 East from ACOM back into downtown because of the planning that we’ve been doing. We’ve not only done the sidewalk piece, but we’ve done some rezoning parts of that corridor there. Developers that have an interest in it now, that’s part of what they praise is that the city has a plan that makes it easy for them to come in and say ‘hey, what we’re looking at doing fits there and I don’t have to go through the rezoning.’
“We’ve made it easier, but they like to see the fact that we have a plan and connectivity being a big part of that plan. We already got on our plans and budgeted to do the landscaping and beautification right there in front of that cemetery and that will have that piece of that sidewalk in it as well.
“I do think what we have been doing is working and working well. You look at any of those new businesses around behind where Chick-fil-A is over there. That whole area is much improved over what it had to look like three or four years ago.”
Eagle: What kind of projects are those developers interested in doing?
Saliba: “Mostly restaurant and retail. They see the populating growth continuing out that way. The hospital’s a big anchor out there and their new med park and those facilities, they all felt like that’ll fill up and there’ll be more people working over there as well so restaurants and retail will be needed out that way. Residential subdivisions are filling up out there on 84 East, and I think that that progress will continue. I think what we have done there will be a good model and a good guide for our commission and future commissions.”
Eagle: What kind of a role do you think ACOM has in that plan?
Saliba: “When I consider community assets that we have with of course the medical community itself is an asset to our city, and so ACOM being I guess almost a feeder program for doctors in our area I think is a great piece that complements our medical community as well as offers a different educational opportunity in our area and bringing people in to our area that probably wouldn’t have come before. If you look at where their students are coming from, it’s from all over the United States and they come here and they’re exposed to our city and hopefully some of them will like what they have experienced here and want to stay here and be a part of our community.”
Eagle: You’ve said before that public education is one of the No. 1 issues facing the city. Do you feel like the school system is making progress?
Saliba: “I do think Dr. Dennis Coe and his team are doing a really good job. I don’t think it’s any secret there was a certain amount of healing that needed to take place and I think they’re doing a good job with that. I think they are very attentive to what’s going on with the children and the youth in the school system. I think they’re attuned to what’s going on in the state as far as education goes and in trying to provide more and more opportunities for our youth and our kids. I love the pre-K programs that we have now in the area... When you invest in education, you are investing in human capital, and I think that needs to be top of mind for every citizen, not just whether you’re sending your kids to public school or not, but it should be important to all of us.”
Eagle: Are you worried that despite many changes in the facilities and curriculum that Dothan City Schools continues to lose students?
Saliba: “I think that every day we have that opportunity to continue to provide hope for our kids. In my last couple of months or so, I’ve been trying to speak with a lot of the youth without a bunch of parents and hoopla around and officials and almost every youth or child that I have spoken with all seem to convey in one way or another that all they want is to feel like they’ve got the same opportunities as anybody else, that there’s the hope of being able to get as much education as they want to and can get and that there is a community that cares for them... They all want to feel like we’re proud of them, of what they’re doing and what they can accomplish given the right opportunities. I just don’t think we can ever give in to the temptation to say we can’t fix things.
“I praise Dr. Coe on the fact that he has been very communicative with the city commission on the schools and school board’s future plans and that’s a piece that we need because it helps the commission to know what’s going on, what direction the schools are going in so with what opportunities we have, we can fit in with those plans. It makes it easier for us to not only support them out in the community, but support them financially as well.”
Eagle: You talked to students about gun violence and violence in general being committed by youth in our community, what was the biggest takeaway from those conversations as far as how the city can help?
Saliba: “I just think it’s after school. (We need to look at) opportunities for us as a community to do a better job with offering opportunities for our youth and probably more after-school programs, more after-school tutoring and mentoring programs, more opportunities for sports and sports training. A busy child and busy youth have a harder time getting in trouble, and I think if they’re given the opportunities, the majority of them will make the right choices. I don’t believe that they make the wrong choices because they’re bad, I think they make the wrong choices because they’re not being cared for by the community – not just laying it at the feet of parents, but the community as well.”
Eagle: In addition to working with nonprofits, is there anything else the city is doing to curb that kind of violence?
Saliba: “Neighborhood policing has always been one of the best ways to help specific areas and targeted areas that are seeing some more action than others, but that’s always hard to do when you’re 40 police officers short of where we need to be and so the challenge has been trying to continue to offer and find ways to hire more officers. If we’re able to hire more people, then I think the neighborhood policing is one of those ways to do that. It allows certain officers to get to know a community and when they walk up and they know the officer by name and the officer knows the youth by name and they are able to communicate and when we are communicating better, we are relationally getting along better and I think that cuts down on that. I think that everybody on the commission feels that way.”
Eagle: How are future plans to improve Water World looking?
Saliba: “I think that they have a lot of plans to continue to make that an attraction for our city, and I wouldn’t give up hope on a lazy river. I think it’s doable. I think numbers once it’s shown that it can work, we’ll prove that out and I think you could see that in the next few years.”
Eagle: Looking ahead, what do you seeing being the biggest challenge for Dothan in the next couple of years?
Saliba: “I think that we’re all having workforce development challenges with not just first responders, but it’s hard to hire engineers and accountants and all the jobs that we have. We know we’re around 1,000 employees at any given time and so that’s a challenge. I met with the big 10 mayors this past weekend, they’ll say the same thing and no matter how big they are and how well they’re doing, they all have that same issue. I think that inflation and cost of goods are up and that puts in peril some of the capital projects that everybody is wanting to move forward with.
“Working through the toll that COVID places on not only our hospitals and the people that work there, but I think just generally the emotional strain it has put us through as a people… I think that affects all of us and it gets tiring, it breaks our attitudes and moods, how patient we are with each other, and I think we’ve seen more divisiveness pushing people far right or far left and kind of killing the middle ground. I’m hoping people will want more leaders that are looking for solutions that bring majorities of people together and not just groups. I think those are all challenges that we are we’re facing.”
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.