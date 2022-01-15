Q&A: Four years as mayor, Saliba discusses progress on major fronts

Eagle: You’ve said before that public education is one of the No. 1 issues facing the city. Do you feel like the school system is making progress?

Saliba: “I do think Dr. Dennis Coe and his team are doing a really good job. I don’t think it’s any secret there was a certain amount of healing that needed to take place and I think they’re doing a good job with that. I think they are very attentive to what’s going on with the children and the youth in the school system. I think they’re attuned to what’s going on in the state as far as education goes and in trying to provide more and more opportunities for our youth and our kids. I love the pre-K programs that we have now in the area... When you invest in education, you are investing in human capital, and I think that needs to be top of mind for every citizen, not just whether you’re sending your kids to public school or not, but it should be important to all of us.”

Eagle: Are you worried that despite many changes in the facilities and curriculum that Dothan City Schools continues to lose students?