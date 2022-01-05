Report: Dothan sales tax revenue increased 11.5% in first fiscal quarter

Dothan’s sales tax revenue increased 11.5% in the first fiscal quarter compared to last year and the city’s mayor attributes that growth to federal government spending, early holiday shopping behavior, and a flourishing local economy.
The latest sales and use tax collection report shows that Dothan coffers welcomed about $7.4 million in the month of December. That amount, representing November sales, is $1.46 million more than businesses remitted to the city in December 2020 and $2.05 million more than officials projected in the budget.
Higher-than-expected tax revenues in every month of 2022’s first fiscal quarter have provided the city with an impressive $4.225 million surplus.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said on Tuesday that he believes the economy is starting to see some of the effects of inflation caused in part by the federal government injecting billions into the economy, in the form of direct payments and programs for individual relief as well as monies directed to state, local, and federal programs aimed at COVID-19 pandemic relief. The kind of economic stimulus the government has been spending results in more discretionary spending.
“I think that’s what those sales tax and lodging tax revenues are showing,” Saliba said.
Lodging tax revenues similarly show an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Saliba also pointed to people shopping earlier both online and at brick-and-mortar location for the holidays in anticipation of possible supply chain interruptions as a potential reason for the significant monthly tax growth.
“It’s indicative of a good vibrant area,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said. “The key is keeping up with infrastructure in being able to support that growth.”
While the city is actively participating in active and planned road projects, Parker said the chamber is looking at additional acreage for industrial sites as well as acquiring and marketing commercial real estate to attract new business to the area. He said that many other metro areas in Alabama are dealing with similar issues of low availability in the market.
“There’s lots of good stuff going on now to build capacity and growth,” Parker said. “We’ve just got to keep looking ahead.”
