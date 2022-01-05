Report: Dothan sales tax revenue increased 11.5% in first fiscal quarter

Lodging tax revenues similarly show an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Saliba also pointed to people shopping earlier both online and at brick-and-mortar location for the holidays in anticipation of possible supply chain interruptions as a potential reason for the significant monthly tax growth.

“It’s indicative of a good vibrant area,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said. “The key is keeping up with infrastructure in being able to support that growth.”

While the city is actively participating in active and planned road projects, Parker said the chamber is looking at additional acreage for industrial sites as well as acquiring and marketing commercial real estate to attract new business to the area. He said that many other metro areas in Alabama are dealing with similar issues of low availability in the market.

“There’s lots of good stuff going on now to build capacity and growth,” Parker said. “We’ve just got to keep looking ahead.”

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

