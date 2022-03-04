Report: Dothan sales tax revenue took downward turn last month

Dothan sales and use tax revenues took a sharp decline last month compared to the momentum gained the first quarter of the fiscal year.

City financial offices collected $5,939,000 in the month of February, which was $149,961.45 more than officials budgeted. However, the amount is a 7.7%, or $494,698, drop compared to the amount collected in February 2021.

The amount is also significantly lower than Dothan collected in any month since December 2020, when it collected $5.92 million.

Overall the city’s budget is still in good shape as businesses have remitted $5,972,800.58 more than was projected in the yearly budget and 7.3% more than they remitted at this time in the last fiscal year, exhibiting growth that’s still tracking up in line with record-high inflation rates.

Lodging tax revenues are still showing positive growth compared to last year. In February, the city collected $246,180.31, which was 25% more than it collected in February of last year and $66,060.71 beyond budget projections. Five months into the fiscal year, businesses have remitted $379,848 more than officials budgeted and exhibited 26% year-to-year growth.

Local business leaders believe that the overall trend will continue to track upward long-term with 88 commercial projects ongoing in the city and more building permits being issued compared to last year. The local unemployment rate is also tracking downward, last reported at 2.5% in December compared to around 3.2% in the same month last year.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com .

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.