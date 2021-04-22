 Skip to main content
Ross Clark Circle traffic shifting on Sunday for several months for median work
Ross Clark Circle

Signs show highway directions at the intersection of Montgomery Highway and Ross Clark Circle.

 Jay Hare

Ross Clark Circle traffic in the West Main Street area will be shifted on Sunday, weather-permitting.

From Wesley Way Street to Choctaw Street, traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes in both directions so crews can work in the median, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The shift will start at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday and be in place for a few months as a result of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project’s second phase.

Phase II consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrook Drive and U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive to North Engelwood Avenue and is contracted to be complete by June 2022.

The first phase of the project added additional lanes to Ross Clark Circle from south of the Bauman Drive intersection to south of the U.S. Highway 84. intersection.

