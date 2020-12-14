 Skip to main content
Roundabout striping will cause traffic delays Tuesday at South Park and Taylor Road in Dothan
Roundabout striping will cause traffic delays Tuesday at South Park and Taylor Road in Dothan

South Park, Taylor roundabout

This Dothan Eagle file photo from July shows construction still ongoing in the new roundabout at the intersection of South Park and Taylor Road. Permanent striping will be added to the roundabout on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Motorists traveling through the roundabout at South Park Avenue and Taylor Road should expect some minor traffic delays during the day on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the City of Dothan, a contractor for the city will be installing permanent striping for the roundabout, which opened earlier this year. Detours and flagmen will be in place to temporarily close portions of the roundabout while work is completed on Tuesday.

