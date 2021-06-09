School resource officer seeks Dothan's District 2 commission seat

He is married to Sadie Kirksey, a former Dothan magistrate who owns a local child learning center in Dothan. The couple shares four children together: Jordanne, 18, Jordan, 17, Maisie, 12, and Elijah, 6.

He serves on the board of trustees at Church of Purpose, where he and his wife serve in leadership roles and is the security coordinator at River Town Community Church. He often speaks at events for civic initiatives, church, and community service events and coordinated events for at-risk youth in the community.

Kirksey is opposed by Anterica Mayfield, the only other announced candidate for the seat. He believes he will fill the role better due his historical roles of professional service and love for Dothan.

“I personally don’t view myself as a politician in the historical sense, nor do I carry the mindset thereof,” Kirksey said. “Being an observer, researcher and truly cognizant of the issues plaguing our District, I will be the person willing to stand in the gap and fight for our betterment.”

The municipal election in August will have all city commission and school board seats on the ballot, including the office of mayor.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.