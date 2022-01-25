SE Health sees jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations as state officials warn of record peak

Local hospitals are seeing a jump in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as state hospital officials warn that the Omicron wave could cause a record-high peak in coming days.

Southeast Health, the Wiregrass area’s largest regional hospital, surpassed the 100 mark on Tuesday as it reported a single-day jump of 33 admitted patients with COVID-19. Currently at 102 hospitalized patients, SE Health is rapidly nearing totals seen in past peaks – 117 in January 2021 and 128 on Aug. 30. Flowers Hospital logged 57 COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday.

Statewide, hospitals reported caring for 2,946 people as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online dashboard. That number is around 100 fewer patients than Alabama hospitals collectively reported to the state health agency during the January 2021 spike.

Although the rate of new cases has seemed to plateau, the total hospitalizations are a lagging indicator expected to grow, Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, told Al.com. Based on past surges, Williamson said he expects the total hospitalization rate to grow over the next week, setting a higher record than the state has seen before.

