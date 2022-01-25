SE Health sees jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations as state officials warn of record peak

Local hospitals are seeing a jump in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as state hospital officials warn that the Omicron wave could cause a record-high peak in coming days.
Southeast Health, the Wiregrass area’s largest regional hospital, surpassed the 100 mark on Tuesday as it reported a single-day jump of 33 admitted patients with COVID-19. Currently at 102 hospitalized patients, SE Health is rapidly nearing totals seen in past peaks – 117 in January 2021 and 128 on Aug. 30. Flowers Hospital logged 57 COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday.
Statewide, hospitals reported caring for 2,946 people as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online dashboard. That number is around 100 fewer patients than Alabama hospitals collectively reported to the state health agency during the January 2021 spike.
Although the rate of new cases has seemed to plateau, the total hospitalizations are a lagging indicator expected to grow, Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, told Al.com. Based on past surges, Williamson said he expects the total hospitalization rate to grow over the next week, setting a higher record than the state has seen before.
During Southeast Health’s last surge in caseload, patients were being treated in the halls and in makeshift critical care units. As part of the federal government’s response to the public health crisis, a 20-member Air Force medical team was sent to the hospital to relieve overworked staff. Shortly after, a 20-member was deployed to Dale Medical Center, a small community hospital in Ozark overwhelmed with the high number of COVID-19 patients.
During that time, hospitals were frequently on diversion, unable to accept trauma patients and others seeking emergency medical care.
Southeast Health officials have previously told the Dothan Eagle it is better prepared for a surge in caseload and encourages vaccinations and subsequent booster shots as the best line of defense against the highly transmissible virus. The health system is still administering vaccines by appointment only at the medical clinic on Fairview Avenue.
Williamson told Al.com that the Alabama Hospital Association has started collecting data on COVID patients’ vaccination status, including whether they’ve had a booster dose.
As of Friday, for the period covering the preceding 10 days, 61% of Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations were unvaccinated, and 3% were partially vaccinated. That leaves 36% who have had at least two doses, Williamson said. But the vast majority of those hadn’t had a booster.
Williamson said less than 5% of Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations over that period had received a booster dose following a full vaccination series.