Service association for disabled individuals presents Rep. Paul Lee with inaugural service award

State Rep. Paul Lee doesn’t want to see people with intellectual and development disabilities get swept to the side, which is why he advocates for them through his positions as Wiregrass Rehab Center’s executive director and as a member of the Alabama House of Representiatives.

His advocacy has earned him the “Representative of the Year” award from the Alabama ID (Intellectual Disabilites) 310 Association.

“Not only do you advocate for funding for programs for them, but you advocate for accountability for those folks to make sure they’re actually impacting their daily lives, and that’s just remarkable. So we give you this to say thanks for all that you do and to show our appreciation,” Alabama ID 310 Association President Arvy Dupuy III said as he presented Lee the inaugural service award at WRC Monday morning.

Dupuy said Lee was chosen because of his efforts assisting the organization with a massive system change. Lee facilitated a meeting in Montgomery to help different parties work out significant issues regarding the association’s impact on those it serves during the change.

“Rep. Lee has championed our effort to make sure that that change is one that will not impact people we serve negatively, but will do what we all want, which is enhance and improve their lives…,” Dupuy said.

