Several major City of Dothan projects to take form in 2022

The ball is rolling on several major city projects that will begin to take shape in 2022.
Among the largest and most obvious – and most inconvenient to motorists – are the many infrastructure projects taking place to expand and alter the city’s most heavily-trafficked roads.
MidSouth Paving recently started on base work for adding a westbound lane to U.S. Highway 84 West and drivers can expect to see more orange barrels as workers begin prepping for major access management configuration in accordance with updated Alabama regulations.
The $5.5 million project, funded mostly with local dollars and $2 million from the state, is expected to wrap up in the fall to provide drivers traveling west with three lanes from Ross Clark Circle to John D. Odom Road once completed.
The project will be coordinated by city officials and the Alabama Department of Transportation to proceed alongside the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project, which is entering its third phase.
Phase 3 includes widening Ross Clark Circle from four lanes to six lanes from Meadowbrook Drive all the way to North Cherokee Avenue, including the Montgomery Highway intersection. MidSouth will also make changes to access management in accordance with ALDOT’s access management plan, like the changes taking place in the medians on either side of the Highway 84/Ross Clark Circle intersection.
Motorists can also expect to see more signal upgrades, as well as continued work on the access roads in front of the shops north of Meadowbrook Drive.
The intersection of Kent Drive is planned to be open this month as MidSouth continues signal installation and work on the median and concrete islands in already established work zones.
The Honeysuckle Corridor Project, a two-phase plan to widen Honeysuckle Road from three lanes to five lanes from West Main Street to Fortner Street and extend the road nearly to U.S. Highway 231 South, is the question-mark road project.
Designs for the plans are nearly, if not already, complete while the majority of the right-of-ways needed have been purchased. Utility relocations in preparation for the project will begin soon while the tentative date for construction is set for spring 2023.
Some city leaders have expressed interest in starting earlier, but the project does not currently have funding in the city’s biennial budget. There have been talks about securing a bond to fund part or the entire project, estimated to cost $30 million. There is also a possibility of winning a grant from the state or federal government.
The scope of the project is large as officials aim to create a new two-lane boulevard-style road through mostly agricultural land with landscaped median islands and a walking/biking trail from Homestead Subdivision to Campbellton Highway, where Houston County recently installed a roundabout where the road intersects Taylor Road. A six-foot sidewalk is planned from Homestead Subdivision to Hartford Highway.
Other major public projects that will come to reality in 2022 include significant renovations to Rip Hewes Stadium, more improvements to Water World, a new multi-use trail on Highway 84 East, many road resurfacing projects, and new turf installation at James Oates Park.
