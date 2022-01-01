Several major City of Dothan projects to take form in 2022

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists can also expect to see more signal upgrades, as well as continued work on the access roads in front of the shops north of Meadowbrook Drive.

The intersection of Kent Drive is planned to be open this month as MidSouth continues signal installation and work on the median and concrete islands in already established work zones.

The Honeysuckle Corridor Project, a two-phase plan to widen Honeysuckle Road from three lanes to five lanes from West Main Street to Fortner Street and extend the road nearly to U.S. Highway 231 South, is the question-mark road project.

Designs for the plans are nearly, if not already, complete while the majority of the right-of-ways needed have been purchased. Utility relocations in preparation for the project will begin soon while the tentative date for construction is set for spring 2023.

Some city leaders have expressed interest in starting earlier, but the project does not currently have funding in the city’s biennial budget. There have been talks about securing a bond to fund part or the entire project, estimated to cost $30 million. There is also a possibility of winning a grant from the state or federal government.