Small neighborhood park off Lake Street could soon be government-run

A neglected fitness park and recreation area in a small subdivision next to Andrew Belle Recreation Center in Dothan may soon be overseen by the city government’s leisure services.

The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity-operated complex wants to donate parcels of land located in Diamond Grove, including the fitness park and family picnic area, to Dothan Leisure Services to maintain and operate as a public park.

Alison Hall, director of Dothan Leisure Services, told city commissioners on Tuesday during the administrative portion of their meeting that Habitat for Humanity is no longer able to care for the property.

“There is good equipment in good shape and we feel confident that we can easily work it out,” Hall said. “It would be a nice thing to keep, especially in that neighborhood.”

Hall said that it would take a couple of working days to get the area in good working order. Most of the problems deal with overgrown grass and weeds.

The recommendation for Dothan to accept the parcels of land will be on the city commission's next meeting agenda.

Diamond Grove subdivision off Lake Street is home to 14 houses, built on land donated to Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity by Oprah’s Angel Network to provide permanent homes for Hurricane Katrina evacuees.

