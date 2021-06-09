Some Dothan recreation venues to close to public for tournaments, events

Several Dothan recreation areas will be closed for several days through next week for upcoming events.

Eastgate’s walking and biking trail will be closed on Saturday for the Alabama State Games archery tournament, while the pond will be closed June 14-24 for pond maintenance and stocking prior to Youth Fishing Day on June 19.

The Oaks Disc golf course will also be closed on June 19 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate Youth Fishing Day.

The tennis courts at Wiregrass Park will be closed on Friday through Sunday June for state game tournaments.

Portions of the Forever Wild Trail will also be closed on Saturday to allow for the state games mountain bike race. The East Forever Wild Trails — Zion Cemetery Ridge, Big Levee, and SAM’s Creekside — at 3636 Fortner St. will close the morning of June 5 to accommodate the race. The section should reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on closures, please contact Dothan Leisure Services at (334)-615-3700.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.