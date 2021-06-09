 Skip to main content
Some Dothan recreation venues to close to public for tournaments, events
Some Dothan recreation venues to close to public for tournaments, events

Eastgate Pond

Eastgate Pond

 LANCE GRIFFIN, DOTHAN EAGLE file

Several Dothan recreation areas will be closed for several days through next week for upcoming events.

Eastgate’s walking and biking trail will be closed on Saturday for the Alabama State Games archery tournament, while the pond will be closed June 14-24 for pond maintenance and stocking prior to Youth Fishing Day on June 19.

The Oaks Disc golf course will also be closed on June 19 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate Youth Fishing Day.

The tennis courts at Wiregrass Park will be closed on Friday through Sunday June for state game tournaments.

Portions of the Forever Wild Trail will also be closed on Saturday to allow for the state games mountain bike race. The East Forever Wild Trails — Zion Cemetery Ridge, Big Levee, and SAM’s Creekside — at 3636 Fortner St. will close the morning of June 5 to accommodate the race. The section should reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on closures, please contact Dothan Leisure Services at (334)-615-3700.

