South Park/Taylor roundabout working well, although there is still some confusion

The roundabout at South Park and Taylor roads is functioning well, city officials say, but there has been some misunderstanding on how to properly use it.

Public Works Director Charles Metzger said he’s received phone calls and observed footage of improper roundabout etiquette since the new roadway has been operational.

Metzger advised drivers to remember these guidelines while traveling in the single-lane roundabout to avoid delays and move traffic efficiently:

>>When entering a roundabout, reduce your speed, look to your left and yield to traffic already in the roundabout.

>>If there is no traffic, drivers can proceed in the roundabout without coming to a full stop.

>>Vehicles in the roundabout have the right-of-way; drivers do not need to stop to let someone into the roundabout.

>>Keep a low, steady speed as you continue to drive through the roundabout. As you approach your desired exit, flip on your turn signal to let other drivers know your intention. You don’t need to slow down further or come to a stop to exit the roundabout.