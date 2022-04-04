Southeast Health lessening visitor restrictions

Southeast Health is making its visitor policy less restrictive starting Tuesday as the state health department notes a decrease in COVID-19 transmission.

Houston County is now rated in the “low” category by the Alabama Department of Public health, which has triggered Southeast Health to change its visitation policy to “green,” a less restrictive level. Hospital officials say the change will stay in place until there is an increase in transmission levels that could threaten the health of patients, staff, and community.

“Hospitalized patients, in most cases, can now have one support person at a time and up to four visitors daily who may rotate,” Southeast Health announced on Monday.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 3 at the upper level of the east parking deck. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, visitors are still required to wear a face mask inside the hospital.

“As always, we also encourage patients and families to consider technology, like smart phones and tablets, to connect with loved ones,” SE Health officials said. “It’s the safest way to be supportive and stay connected without risking any exposure to COVID-19.”

As of Monday morning, the hospital reported having eight hospitalized COVID-19 patients in its care, which is down from last week’s count of 11.

To view the complete Visitor and Support Person Guidelines, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/visiting-a-patient/.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.