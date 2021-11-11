 Skip to main content
Southeast Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers
Southeast Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers

Latest on COVID-19 vaccinations

Southeast Health pharmacist Samantha Hoekenga reconstitutes the Pfizer vaccine at the hospital in July.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan's Southeast Health is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for its healthcare staff, the hospital group announced Thursday.

The hospital is adhering to the emergency regulation recently issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which requires designated healthcare staff to be fully vaccinated against the virus at all of its healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“The measure is meant to protect patients and improve patient safety by increasing vaccination rates in the healthcare setting,” Southeast Health stated in a press release.

Unless granted an exemption, team members will be required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. In addition, physicians, advance practice providers, volunteers, students, and contract staff will also fall under the emergency regulation.

Pursuant to the regulation, Southeast Health team members will be given an opportunity to request an exemption on the basis of recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances, or practices.

Staff and faculty at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) who do not work in the hospital or a clinic are excluded from the CMS regulation.

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered at the Southeast Health Medical Center Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon from Monday through Friday by appointment. To schedule an appointment, go to www.southeasthealth.org.

