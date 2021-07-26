SpectraCare paying $1 million to resolve claim of overbilling Medicaid

MONTGOMERY -- Dothan’s SpectraCare Health Systems agreed to pay $1 million to resolve a federal lawsuit alleging the organization overcharged Medicaid, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

A notice of dismissal was filed Friday to resolve a qui tam lawsuit claiming the nonprofit violated the False Claims Act, although no liability was determined in the settlement agreement.

The government’s multiyear investigation, which spawned from a whistleblower complaint, sought to discover whether SpectraCare knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Alabama Medicaid for Basic Living Skills services, and by failing to return overpayments to the Alabama Medicaid Agency, which constitutes a “reverse false claim” actionable under a statute in the False Claims Act.

SpectraCare Health Systems, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Dothan, which provides integrated healthcare services, including developmental disability services, intermediate care medical services, behavioral health services, and preventative programs to a range of patients. The company is contracted by the Alabama Department of Mental Health to provide services, which are paid for by the Alabama Medicaid Agency.