Spending extra money important task for Wiregrass lawmakers in 2022 session

The State of Alabama is flush with cash thanks to exponential, but short-lived revenue growth and unspent pandemic relief funds. The challenge for state legislators this year will be deciding how to spend it.

Wiregrass legislators shared concern for spending the money this year on items that are important for the state and their local constituencies during the Annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast, hosted by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

“Right now, we’re on a sugar high,” Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said. “It’s unsustainable, and so that’s what our job is going to have to be this year is to try to curb the enthusiasm, because things are not going to continue like this as far as revenues are concerned.”

In a couple weeks, Clouse expects Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session so legislators can make decisions on how to spend the remainder of the American Rescue Plan funds, which is approximately $580 million.

Clouse said the funds should be reserved for one-time expenditures that don’t require recurring expenses.