Spending extra money important task for Wiregrass lawmakers in 2022 session

The State of Alabama is flush with cash thanks to exponential, but short-lived revenue growth and unspent pandemic relief funds. The challenge for state legislators this year will be deciding how to spend it.
Wiregrass legislators shared concern for spending the money this year on items that are important for the state and their local constituencies during the Annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast, hosted by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
“Right now, we’re on a sugar high,” Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said. “It’s unsustainable, and so that’s what our job is going to have to be this year is to try to curb the enthusiasm, because things are not going to continue like this as far as revenues are concerned.”
In a couple weeks, Clouse expects Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session so legislators can make decisions on how to spend the remainder of the American Rescue Plan funds, which is approximately $580 million.
Clouse said the funds should be reserved for one-time expenditures that don’t require recurring expenses.
Time-sensitive issues like replenishing the unemployment compensation trust fund, so Alabama businesses are not taxed more next year, rural broadband expansion, water and sewer projects, help for hospitals and nursing homes in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and other unnamed infrastructure projects were named as likely top priorities for the money.
Other members of the Wiregrass delegation spoke at the breakfast: Rep. Dexter Grimsley (D-Newville), Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Rep. Jeff Sorrells (R-Hartford), and Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva).
The annual breakfast is a chance for members of the state House and Senate to give a progress report of their activities and efforts during the last legislative session and give constituents a preview of what to expect during the upcoming legislative session, which begins Tuesday and lasts 120 days.
Lawmakers representing districts in the Wiregrass area spent little time discussing partisan, controversial issues that will arise during this year’s legislative session, as recently discussed by the Alabama House Republican Caucus. Republicans, who have a supermajority in the statehouse, have more power than Democrats to pass partisan and controversial legislation.
Grimsley said his primary agenda this year will be to encourage cooperation from members on both sides of the political aisle as he expressed disappointment over the outcome of the lottery and gaming bill, which failed to pass the House last year. Legalization of lottery and gaming, largely favored by Democrats, will be an issue again this year as Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) announced he will be introducing a bill for consideration.
During talks at the breakfast, Grimsley said he would also be prioritizing making sure southeast Alabama gets its fair share of state dollars.
“Huntsville gets what they want; Birmingham gets what they want; Mobile gets what they want; Montgomery gets what they want. My issue this year is: give the Wiregrass an opportunity to get what we want,” Grimsley said.
Talking to attendees, all the delegates emphasized that their teamwork over the last several years has been an important tool in getting large projects to the Wiregrass area in recent years, particularly concerning road construction in Houston and Geneva counties.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.