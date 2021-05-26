State, local agencies expecting heavy traffic during long Memorial Day weekend

State and local agencies are expecting a lot of traffic this Memorial Day weekend as warm weather and a long holiday weekend create the perfect storm for travelers headed to and from southern vacation destinations.

With COVID-19 restrictions decreasing, AAA officials predict 60% more travelers this Memorial Day weekend compared the same time last year.

“We obviously expect more people coming in and that creates a concern especially with all of the construction going on the west side of Dothan,” Dothan Police Sgt. William Phares said. “Just be patient, and make sure you plan ahead and plan for traffic to be heavy so you get to where you’re going safely.”

Phares also urged motorists to be mindful of speed and avoiding distraction while driving, and not to text or drink while driving.

As an added precaution for the safety of the traveling public and roadside workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Transportation.