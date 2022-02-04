Strategic planning: City leaders discuss police force, downtown, neighborhood enhancement

Pointed conversations around building up Dothan’s police force, downtown revitalization, and neighborhood redevelopment dominated the city government’s strategic planning conversations on Friday.
Department heads spoke in depth about the potential of establishing a police academy at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center, the next steps in creating a thriving downtown, and potential partnerships with builders to provide more affordable housing opportunities.
Police Chief Will Benny said a police training academy has been a long-term goal of the department, but first the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission must approve the site.
Initially, the police academy will train potential Dothan officers, but eventually it could be used to train officers across the region.
The WPSC was designed with that idea in mind and an academy established there could save the department the cost of sending its trainees elsewhere – Montgomery, Selma, and Jacksonville – and provides the opportunity to tailor the curriculum to Dothan’s police force.
“We already have an extensive cadre of instructors that are certified at the state level,” Benny said. “We supply instructors to the other academies. So we’re ready to take that step.”
The Dothan Police Department currently has 36 unfilled sworn officer positions out of 171 funded positions. However, Benny said he’d like to have a fully-staffed department in the next few years with 211 officers. A police academy, and more competitive pay, could be keys to recruit and retain more officers to keep Dothan neighborhoods safer.
Conversations about moving forward with Dothan’s vision for downtown remained broad, but included a focus on cultural arts, retail, food, a boutique hotel, and a potential parking deck.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said that many organizations, like the Wiregrass Foundation, are willing to invest in transforming the city block, but the initiative requires significant public and private investment as well.
“As a commission, we have the beauty of just looking at the vision, we don’t have to bite the whole thing off at once,” Saliba said.
Revitalizing Dothan’s historic downtown has been a longstanding goal of the city government and some commissioners said they were eager to take the next steps to make it happen, which include appointing a chief engineer to oversee the ambitious project.
Planning and Development Todd McDonald and City Manager Kevin Cowper talked about building up older neighborhoods around downtown – another piece of revitalization effort. A part of that goal would be to introduce new ordinances and create more affordable housing opportunities in those areas.
While the department has been making more headway in demolishing old, abandoned, and blighted structures, Cowper said housing demand necessitates replacing them with more living spaces. Saliba said partnering with smaller builders, or developers, could help the city meet that demand.
At the conclusion of Friday’s meeting that will continue on Saturday, Saliba said the best part of the planning session was getting a lot of information that commissioners requested to know more about.
“It’s not a scripted meeting,” Saliba said. “These are the things that we want to know about, they brought us the information today and that will help us to have some conversations and make some decisions moving forward.”
During the meeting, city leaders also discussed public education, road infrastructure, and other future capital projects.
