Strategic planning: City leaders discuss police force, downtown, neighborhood enhancement

The Dothan Police Department currently has 36 unfilled sworn officer positions out of 171 funded positions. However, Benny said he’d like to have a fully-staffed department in the next few years with 211 officers. A police academy, and more competitive pay, could be keys to recruit and retain more officers to keep Dothan neighborhoods safer.

Conversations about moving forward with Dothan’s vision for downtown remained broad, but included a focus on cultural arts, retail, food, a boutique hotel, and a potential parking deck.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said that many organizations, like the Wiregrass Foundation, are willing to invest in transforming the city block, but the initiative requires significant public and private investment as well.

“As a commission, we have the beauty of just looking at the vision, we don’t have to bite the whole thing off at once,” Saliba said.

Revitalizing Dothan’s historic downtown has been a longstanding goal of the city government and some commissioners said they were eager to take the next steps to make it happen, which include appointing a chief engineer to oversee the ambitious project.