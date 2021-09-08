Three Dothan area businesses receive workforce champion awards

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mckay lauded Susan and Mark Anderson, owners of Eagle Eye Outfitters, for piloting the first work-based cooperative education program for high school students.

“Eagle Eye has championed workforce and economic development and in their own words, Mark and Susan have remained dedicated to empowering and developing people, solving tough problems and helping careers flourish, inside and out,” Mckay said.

Townsend Building Supply, a third-generation family-owned business, was similarly praised for developing a stable and invite workplace culture by utilizing the services of Southeast AlabamaWorks! to develop career pathways at its expanding business and offering competitive wages.

The company invests in the local education system by offering feedback on training courses designed for its industry and assisted individuals that have little to no experience by partnering with the Dothan Career Center to provide on-the-job training for youth and adults.

Wednesday’s event marks the second round of workforce development awards, a tradition that began in 2019, but paused last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dean Mitchell, DACC’s executive director, said it will continue to be an annual event.

“We know that workers are the backbone of every business, from small businesses to large manufacturers, so it’s just an opportunity for us to celebrate success and say ‘thank you’ for their commitment,” Mitchell said.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

