Trail project along Highway 84 East picking up speed after city action

A project to build a winding concrete path along a small portion of East Main Street is picking up some momentum after city commission action.
During Tuesday's meeting that marked the first of term for the newly sworn-in city commission, members signed an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the installation and maintenance of concrete walking path and landscaping, known as the Memorial Trail Project, within the right-of-way of the 800 to 1100 block of U.S. Highway 84 East.
“Not only will this provide the trail, but it will provide a very nice landscape there, a nice gateway into the city,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said.
The design for the trail and surrounding green space is still being finalized by city planners, but initial plans show trees around a meandering multi-use path as well as benches and lighting to ultimately be an “area for reflection” in front of the Memorial Cemetery, Cowper said. It will also have space where outdoor art can be displayed in the future.
The cemetery recently received some beautification upgrades in preparation for the project. Driveways were repaved and new decorative historic signage was installed as a way to show pride in the cemetery as an asset to the city’s history.
The Memorial Trail project is part of the city’s plan to connect downtown to the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine via a series of walking paths. Dothan is working on putting in sidewalks directly in front of Southeast Health and officials are already looking at other pedestrian gaps along that route that include the 84 East bridge. Cowper said the city will apply for state transportation alternative program grant funding for that project.
In other business, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba read proclamations for “Cybersecurity Awareness Month” and “Fire Prevention Week.”
Dothan Fire Department Battalion Chief David Hasty presented annual awards to four members of the department: Firefighter Chance Ward, “Rookie of the Year”; Firefighter Matt Lucas, “Firefighter of the Year”; Sergeant Brady Reeder, “Sergeant of the Year”; and Captain Richard Byrd, “Fire Officer of the Year.”
Afterward, James Etheredge, president of the Rotary Miracle Field Foundation, presented a $12,000 check to Dothan Leisure Services for the Miracle League program.
Cowper recognized Lana Magill with the Dothan Police Department as “Employee of the Month.”
Tuesday's public meeting marked a new beginning-of-term for seven elected officials, new faces among them, who were sworn into office on Monday and will hold office for the next four years: District 1, Kevin Dorsey; District 2, Aristotle Kirkland; District 3, Bradley Bedwell; District 4, John Ferguson; District 5, Gantt Pierce; District 6, David Crutchfield; and Saliba.
Three commissioners new to the chambers - Kirkland, Bedwell, and Pierce - saw a busy agenda on their first day-on-the-job as many economic development items were approved.
During the meeting, the city commission:
• Approved an application for a pool and billiards license for The Crazy Monkey, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Suites 115 & 116, by Michael Kent.
• Approved an application for a pool and billiards License for Rack City, 4636 South Oates St., by Michael Kent.
• Amended Chapter 2, Administration, Sec. 2-1, Depositories for City funds designated; treasurer required to deposit all city funds therein, of the City of Dothan Code of Ordinances to specify that depositories for city funds must be a member of the SAFE (Security for Alabama Funds Enhancement) Program.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed to Sports Fields, Inc. for infield turf installation at James Oates Park in the amount of $1,747,162.
• Entered into an agreement with Poly Inc. for professional consulting services for the design of an additional westbound lane on Flowers Chapel Road from U.S. 84/West Main Street to Woodmere Drive for a not-to-exceed amount of $108,112.
• Submitted a permit application package and entered into an agreement with ALDOT for the 2021 Third Avenue Redwater Project.
• Entered into a professional services contract with Barge Design Solutions, Inc. to perform program management and engineering services in association with maintaining the Capacity, Management, Operation, and Maintenance Program and the Dothan Clean Waters Program over a one-year period for $300,000.
• Entered into a professional services contract with Poly, Inc. to inspect and provide full report on the Dixie Standpipe Tank, Napier Field Tank, Cherry Street Tank and Greentree Ave. Tank for the lump sum price of $25,000.
• Approved the deductive change order with Tank Pro, Inc. for the 2020 Tank Rehab of Cottonwood Road Tank and Columbia Highway Tank in the amount of $7,500, resulting in a final contract amount of $143,972.
• Approved the deductive change order with Pedal Valves, Inc. for the 2019 Meter Replacements, Retrofits, and AMI Infrastructure Installation Services and Deployment Project in the amount of $134,151.03, resulting in a final contract price of $1,953,948.97.
• Entered into a permit agreement with ALDOT for the installation of a tap and valve for fire line service and installation of a tap for domestic water service for an addition to an existing commercial development located at 522 Ross Clark Circle.
• Entered into a modified agreement with Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. to continue to provide claims administration services for the self-insured workers’ compensation program at the previously agreed upon contracted costs for another three months through Dec. 31.
• Entered into a revised agreement with the Dothan City Board of Education to reflect updated School Protection Officer costs.
• Entered into an agreement with Motorola Solutions to furnish two dispatch console positions for a total cost of $119,734.08.
• Entered into a contract with the Southeast Alabama Basketball Officials’ Association to provide certified officials to officiate the 2021 Dothan Turkey Classic Basketball Tournament at a cost of $190 per game.
• Entered into a contract with the Southeast Alabama Basketball Officials’ Association to provide certified officials to officiate the 2021 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Basketball Tournament at a cost of $190 per game.
• Appointed Sonia Wartes, Orran Scruggs, Emily Butler, Roxane Fuentes, Maria Johnson, Mary Katherine Kendig, Missy Forrester, and Destiny Oliver and re-appointed William Nichols, Dan Johnson, Sharla Jones, and Claudia Hall as members of the Wiregrass Museum Board.
• Appointed Mary Hannah Dunning Owens as a supernumerary member of the Dothan Planning Commission.
• Accepted an easement from Davis F. Chapman needed to construct improvements to existing utility facilities on Honeysuckle Road.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.