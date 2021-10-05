Trail project along Highway 84 East picking up speed after city action

A project to build a winding concrete path along a small portion of East Main Street is picking up some momentum after city commission action.

During Tuesday's meeting that marked the first of term for the newly sworn-in city commission, members signed an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the installation and maintenance of concrete walking path and landscaping, known as the Memorial Trail Project, within the right-of-way of the 800 to 1100 block of U.S. Highway 84 East.

“Not only will this provide the trail, but it will provide a very nice landscape there, a nice gateway into the city,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said.

The design for the trail and surrounding green space is still being finalized by city planners, but initial plans show trees around a meandering multi-use path as well as benches and lighting to ultimately be an “area for reflection” in front of the Memorial Cemetery, Cowper said. It will also have space where outdoor art can be displayed in the future.

The cemetery recently received some beautification upgrades in preparation for the project. Driveways were repaved and new decorative historic signage was installed as a way to show pride in the cemetery as an asset to the city’s history.