Trump endorses Barry Moore for Alabama congressional seat

ENTERPRISE – With a Wednesday Twitter post, President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Barry Moore for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District seat.
“I’m truly honored to be endorsed for Congress by President Donald J. Trump,” Moore, of Enterprise, said in a news release. “I have never regretted being the first elected official in America to endorse him for President in 2015, and I’m looking forward to working with him in the next Congress during his second term.”
Moore is running for the seat currently held by Martha Roby, who is not seeking another term. He faces Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall, an educator from Montgomery, in November’s general election.
Trump’s endorsement was one of several issued on Wednesday.
In the tweet, the president wrote of Moore: “An early supporter of our #MAGA agenda, he is Strong on Jobs, Life, the Wall, Law & Order, and the Second Amendment. Barry has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Moore met with the president in the White House on Wednesday along with the president’s domestic policy team, according to the news release from Moore’s campaign. The meeting also included Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council. According to the news release, there was discussion of a new healthcare plan being introduced, economic recovery, trade with China, and the expansion of opportunity zones in depressed areas.
“President Trump has already accomplished so much and kept so many of his Campaign promises despite all that the Establishment and the Democrats have done to obstruct him, but he knows there’s still lots to be done,” Moore said in the release. “We must contain and control the COVID pandemic, restore our economy to the pre-pandemic level of growth and prosperity we enjoyed during his first three years in office. We must restore and maintain law and order on our streets and in our cities. We must finish building the wall, and then fix our broken immigration system.”
