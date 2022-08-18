 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Rep. Barry Moore holds town hall meeting in Ozark

PHOTO COURTESY U.S. REP. BARRY MOORE'S OFFICE

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore held a town hall meeting in Ozark on Wednesday to give constituents the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about what he is doing for them in Washington.

He discussed his recent vote against the Democrats' "Inflation Reduction Act", punishing energy and gas prices, sky-rocketing crime rates, a crisis at the border, and the Republicans’ commitment to building a stronger economy, securing the border and ensuring safer communities, preserving freedoms, and holding the Biden Administration accountable in Congress.

Moore will be holding six more town halls across the district this month.

