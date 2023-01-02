U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday

WASHINGTON – United States Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at noon EST on Tuesday.

In keeping with traditional protocol, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) as Alabama’s new senior senator will escort Britt to the vice president, who will administer the oath as the Senate’s presiding officer.

Members of Britt’s family will witness the swearing-in from the Senate gallery.

Additionally, hundreds of Alabamians have notified Britt’s office that they intend to travel to Washington to celebrate the landmark occasion in-person, and her staff members said they look forward to welcoming them here and giving them a tour of Britt’s temporary office space in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, a news release from the senator-elect’s office said Monday.

Alabamians can watch the swearing-in of the Enterprise native live on C-SPAN 2 via television or their online livestream. Alternatively, the senate’s own livestream can be accessed online.

Britt, who is replacing one of her mentors, retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, (R-Ala.), is the first female from Alabama to be elected to the Senate. Prior to being the president of the Business Council of Alabama, she served as Shelby’s chief of staff. She won the November general election after defeating U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the GOP runoff in June.

Britt is also the youngest Republican woman elected to the Senate and the first to serve with school-aged children.

“Taking the oath of office is incredibly humbling,” Britt said in the news release. “As people across America approach this time of year with a sense of renewal and optimism while undertaking New Year’s resolutions, I want Alabamians to hear this commitment directly from me: I am firmly resolved to never be outworked and to always make Alabama proud in the United States Senate.

“Being entrusted to serve as Alabama’s U.S. Senator is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I am ready to hit the ground running to fight for hardworking families in every corner of our great state and to preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”