Vernon traffic detoured due to SR 79 construction

CHIPLEY, Florida – Starting Friday, motorists need to use caution while traveling through Vernon as traffic will be detoured due to a highway construction on State Road 79.

Traffic on Moss Hill Road at State Road 79 in Vernon will be detoured to Church Street from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, as crews perform roadway improvements. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, commercial vehicles should use State Road 277 and Pioneer Road. Variable message boards, traffic flaggers, and detour signs will direct motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, or follow on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.