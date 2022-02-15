Veteran Affairs officials stopping in Dothan for suicide awareness town hall Wednesday

John Kilpatrick, Veterans Recovery Resources

Maj. Fe Nall and Maj. Adam Keller, Lyster Army Health Clinic (Fort Rucker)

David Duke, 211 Connects Alabama

Daniel Blackman, Disabled Veterans of America

Cheryl Dodson, Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition

Alabama’s Challenge is a statewide effort to combat a continuing stigma veterans face with mental health. While approximately 17 veterans in the U.S. die by suicide per day, the veteran suicide rate in Alabama is higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average.

Recently released data shows nearly 18% of those who died by suicide in Alabama in 2020 were veterans, though only 9.1% of Alabamians have served. Male veterans die by suicide at a rate 1.3 times higher than civilian counterparts and for women veterans, it is 2.1 times higher.

“Alabama’s Challenge is an initiative aimed to create an impactful, long-term outcome across the state as we continue fighting a stigma with mental illness. Raising awareness of suicide prevention can help us understand the cause and circumstances that lead to mental health issues,” the ADVA said in a release. “The ADVA is a lead agency within Alabama’s Challenge and assists with connecting with SMVF to provide information and knowledge about suicide, provide support, and provide resources and options to deal with PTSD and crisis situations.”