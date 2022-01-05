Visit Dothan CEO plans to plead guilty to felony bank fraud

“The Board of Directors of Visit Dothan recently met and voted unanimously to retain Aaron McCreight as its President and CEO. The Board reached this decision after careful consideration of the present facts and circumstances surrounding the 2018 music festival event held during his tenure at Go Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Aaron has now admitted guilt, expressed remorse, and a federal judge will rule on a punishment for him in the near future.

“As part of the Board’s consideration in this matter, the Board focused on Aaron’s time in Dothan, his job performance at Visit Dothan, and the outstanding work that he has done in our community. Visit Dothan’s mission is to create positive experiences for Dothan visitors, secure sports tournaments that support our hospitality and tourism industry and generate economic dollars for our community.

“Since his arrival in Dothan, Aaron has hit a grand slam in all three areas. Under the leadership of Aaron, sports tournaments have dramatically grown, hotel room reservations have grown, and visitor spending has increased. His work and passion to think proactively, build partnerships and relationships, and have a vision for growth for our community is second to none.

“His accomplishments include:

• a new visitor website

• an international BMX event

• a national marketing campaign

• an enhanced official visitors guide

• a record-breaking year for sports tournaments

• new partnerships with local restaurants

• improving our sports facilities.

“Aaron has passionately and effectively lifted Visit Dothan to be the catalyst for visitor and sports growth in our area and many positive initiatives are forthcoming. Our organization has been extremely pleased with all aspects of his work, dedication, integrity, and collaborative community support.

“The Board of Directors of Visit Dothan is very confident in the financial management practices that it currently has in place and in the confidence that it has placed in Aaron based on the job that he has done. As the judicial system continues to run its course in Iowa, the Board will stay abreast of the situation and timely consider any new developments that may arise. We will have no further comment on this matter.”