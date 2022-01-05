Visit Dothan CEO plans to plead guilty to felony bank fraud

The head of Dothan’s tourism bureau is in trouble with the federal government over claims he defrauded a Cedar Rapids bank in 2018 with lies that cost the lender $1.5 million.
Visit Dothan’s president and CEO Aaron McCreight, 46, is planning to plead guilty to a felony bank fraud charge stemming from his activity in Iowa, where he served in a nearly identical capacity at the now-defunct tourism organization GO Cedar Rapids, according to court documents.
McCreight was one of two executives to be charged with bank fraud in two Informations filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Doug Hargrave, 54, from Puyallup, Washington, was also charged in the scheme that occurred during his tenure as GoCR’s finance director.
The alleged scheme involved defrauding the bank in order to obtain loans to finance Newbo Evolve, a three-day music that featured concerts by Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson in August 2018.
Court documents allege McCreight and Hargrave made misrepresentations about Newbo Evolve’s ticket sales, projected revenue, and expenses, and the true amount of loss that McCreight and Hargrave expected the musical festival to generate. Based on the false data presented, the bank loaned GoCR $2.2 million to finance the festival.
In Cedar Rapids, the Newbo Evolve event lost $2.3 million, city officials told the Gazette newspaper in 2018. Three-day passes, which cost $375 each, were sold to only 602 people out of 4,000 that GO Cedar Rapids had planned. The organizers expected to sell 22,000 general admission concert tickets, but only 8,340 were actually sold, and another 3,804 complimentary tickets were handed out.
GoCR couldn’t repay $1.5 million of the loan from Bankers Trust or $800,000 promised to vendors. Bankers Trust fired its local president in the aftermath of the festival.
Despite promises for a full investigation, GO Cedar Rapids collapsed without paying vendors and provided few answers about what happened to the money. Rather than question the board, which included city representation, city officials redirected the hotel-motel tax money to start a new tourism office.
The Dothan Area Convention and Tourism Bureau hired McCreight a few months after he was terminated from GoCR and board members recently decided to retain him despite the charge. On Tuesday, the board of directors released this statement:
“The Board of Directors of Visit Dothan recently met and voted unanimously to retain Aaron McCreight as its President and CEO. The Board reached this decision after careful consideration of the present facts and circumstances surrounding the 2018 music festival event held during his tenure at Go Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Aaron has now admitted guilt, expressed remorse, and a federal judge will rule on a punishment for him in the near future.
“As part of the Board’s consideration in this matter, the Board focused on Aaron’s time in Dothan, his job performance at Visit Dothan, and the outstanding work that he has done in our community. Visit Dothan’s mission is to create positive experiences for Dothan visitors, secure sports tournaments that support our hospitality and tourism industry and generate economic dollars for our community.
“Since his arrival in Dothan, Aaron has hit a grand slam in all three areas. Under the leadership of Aaron, sports tournaments have dramatically grown, hotel room reservations have grown, and visitor spending has increased. His work and passion to think proactively, build partnerships and relationships, and have a vision for growth for our community is second to none.
“His accomplishments include:
• a new visitor website
• an international BMX event
• a national marketing campaign
• an enhanced official visitors guide
• a record-breaking year for sports tournaments
• new partnerships with local restaurants
• improving our sports facilities.
“Aaron has passionately and effectively lifted Visit Dothan to be the catalyst for visitor and sports growth in our area and many positive initiatives are forthcoming. Our organization has been extremely pleased with all aspects of his work, dedication, integrity, and collaborative community support.
“The Board of Directors of Visit Dothan is very confident in the financial management practices that it currently has in place and in the confidence that it has placed in Aaron based on the job that he has done. As the judicial system continues to run its course in Iowa, the Board will stay abreast of the situation and timely consider any new developments that may arise. We will have no further comment on this matter.”
The board includes city representation in Leisure Services Director Alison Hall, City Commissioner David Crutchfield, and Performing Arts Director Marshall Perry, as well as seven other members.
City Manager Kevin Cowper declined to comment on the situation regarding McCreight, who regularly works with city leaders and is a representative of Dothan.
McCreight’s lawyer, William White II, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday and a first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
If convicted, McCreight and Hargrave each face a possible maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a period of supervised release following any imprisonment.
The case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Sean R. Berry and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyndra Lundquist and was investigated by the FBI.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.