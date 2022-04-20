Visit Dothan investing over $1.5 million for future youth center, flag football field

Dothan’s tourism bureau is investing over $1.5 million into installing artificial turf at the future site of a community youth center that will feature the NFL Flag Football program.

City commissioners signed a couple of resolutions at Tuesday’s meeting that will get the project started at the site of the former Grandview Elementary School, a property owned by the City of Dothan and being leased by former NFL player Izell Reese.

One of the agreements was an understanding between the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation, which will pass through a $250,000 grant from NFL Flag Football, and Visit Dothan, which will pay the remainder of the costs related to the design, engineering, and construction of the artificial turf estimated to be around $1.5 million.

The second resolution was an agreement with Barge Design Solutions to design and administer the construction for the installation of the artificial turf at the former school property.

With future renovations, Reese and city leaders have said the community center will be a place for education, nutrition, and team sport activities.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba proclaimed “Crime Victims’ Rights Week” alongside representatives from the Wiregrass Angel House, “Public Safety Telecommunications Week” alongside E-911 Communications Center personnel, “Small Business Week” with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and “Autism Awareness Month” alongside “Beacon of Hope” representatives.

In other action, the city commission:

Rezoned property owned by SHB Investments, LLC, located in the 700 Block of Rowland Road, from R-1 (Residential, Single-Family, Low Density) District to R-4 (Residential, Attached Multi-Family, High Density) District.

Rezoned property owned by Jackson Brothers, LLC, located at 2266 Ross Clark Circle, from B-2 (Highway Commercial) District and R-4 (Residential, Attached Multi-Family, High Density) District to B-2 District.

Rescinded Resolution No. 2020-345, a sub-recipient agreement with the Cultural Arts Center to provide Community Development Block Grant funds for building improvements, to allow for the funding to be re-allocated through the competitive grant process.

Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a notice to proceed to Perennial South, LLC, in the amount of $241,950 for the Walton Park Pool Gutter Replacement Project.

Modified the contract with Wyatt Sasser Construction for the Water World Renovations Phase II Project to include change orders resulting in a cost increase of $70,525 for a total amended contract amount of $2,697,360.

Accepted a grant award from the State of Alabama Mutual Aid System (AMAS) for the purchase of equipment and training for the Heavy Rescue Team, Hazardous Materials Team, and Water Rescue Team in the amount of $65,918.10, and appropriated funds for said grant.

Entered into an agreement with Academy Sports + Outdoors for the sponsorship of the Dothan Leisure Services Youth Fishing Day event.

Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation and Visit Dothan related to the installation of artificial turf field at the former Grandview Elementary School property.

Entered into an agreement with Barge Design Solutions, Inc. for the design and construction administration for the installation of artificial turf at the former Grandview Elementary School property.

Approved the installation of traffic calming devices (speed humps) on Timothy Road from Napier Field Road to Cathy Lou Road and on Rimson Road from West Selma Street to Valley Forge Road.

Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorizing the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the City.

Approved payment of invoices for the month of March 2022 in the amount of $15,849,260.99.

Awarding bids and approving other purchases over $15,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com .

