Voters approve new tag fee for Houston's emergency medical services

Houston County voters opted to support a $5 tag fee for emergency medical services during Tuesday's general election.

A local referendum to add the fee received 20,038 votes, 61.13%, in support and 12,739 votes, 38.86%, against the measure.

The $5 fee will be collected on each motor vehicle tag, excluding utility trailers, issued or renewed in Houston County. Revenues will be distributed to the Houston County EMS Association via the Houston County Commission. The Houston County probate judge’s office will keep 3% to cover the cost to collect the new fee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s estimated that the fee could generate an additional $550,000 annually for emergency medical services.

According to the legislation that allowed for Tuesday’s referendum, the revenue is to be used solely to provide emergency medical services in the county including salaries, equipment, supplies, matching funds, training or other purposes related to providing services. The money may not be used for construction or maintenance of facilities, according to the legislation.