Voters approve new tag fee for Houston's emergency medical services
Voters approve new tag fee for Houston's emergency medical services

EMS vehicles

Several community emergency services transport vehicle are parked outside the Wiregrass Public Safety Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Voters approved a $5 tag fee that will support emergency medical services in Houston County.

 Sable Riley

Houston County voters opted to support a $5 tag fee for emergency medical services during Tuesday's general election.

A local referendum to add the fee received 20,038 votes, 61.13%, in support and 12,739 votes, 38.86%, against the measure.

The $5 fee will be collected on each motor vehicle tag, excluding utility trailers, issued or renewed in Houston County. Revenues will be distributed to the Houston County EMS Association via the Houston County Commission. The Houston County probate judge’s office will keep 3% to cover the cost to collect the new fee.

It’s estimated that the fee could generate an additional $550,000 annually for emergency medical services.

According to the legislation that allowed for Tuesday’s referendum, the revenue is to be used solely to provide emergency medical services in the county including salaries, equipment, supplies, matching funds, training or other purposes related to providing services. The money may not be used for construction or maintenance of facilities, according to the legislation.

The EMS division of the Dothan Fire Department is included in the legislation, but the department has opted to not take funding so that more can go to rural departments. The legislation also allows the Houston County Commission to use the money to contract with a private EMS company if the commission finds it necessary to do so.

The act will become effective three months following its passage by voters and approval by the governor.

