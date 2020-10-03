Voters return to polls Tuesday to decide municipal runoffs

Voters will return to the polls on Tuesday for municipal runoff elections, deciding the fates of numerous races across the Wiregrass, including mayoral races for several cities and towns.

Almost every Wiregrass county has at least one if not multiple municipal races that were not decided by voters in August.

Here is a rundown of local runoff elections to be held Oct. 6:

Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper was unable to secure his re-election despite earning the most votes in the Coffee County city’s mayoral election. Cooper faces opposition in Tuesday’s runoff from Bill Baker. The city’s District 3 council seat will also be on the ballot with candidates Les Hogan and Greg Padgett vying for the spot that was held by Council President Perry Vickers, who lost his bid for mayor.

Ozark voters will also decide who will serve as the city’s next mayor. Incumbent Bob Bunting faces opposition from Dale County Commission Chairman Mark Blankenship. While Bunting is a long-time fixture in Ozark city government, Blankenship actually received the most votes – but not enough to avoid a runoff – during the August municipal election that saw four candidates in the race for mayor.

The runoff for Ozark’s District 1 city council seat will be between Frank Garrett and Leah Harlow.

