Voters return to polls Tuesday to decide municipal runoffs

Voters will return to the polls on Tuesday for municipal runoff elections, deciding the fates of numerous races across the Wiregrass, including mayoral races for several cities and towns.
Almost every Wiregrass county has at least one if not multiple municipal races that were not decided by voters in August.
Here is a rundown of local runoff elections to be held Oct. 6:
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper was unable to secure his re-election despite earning the most votes in the Coffee County city’s mayoral election. Cooper faces opposition in Tuesday’s runoff from Bill Baker. The city’s District 3 council seat will also be on the ballot with candidates Les Hogan and Greg Padgett vying for the spot that was held by Council President Perry Vickers, who lost his bid for mayor.
Ozark voters will also decide who will serve as the city’s next mayor. Incumbent Bob Bunting faces opposition from Dale County Commission Chairman Mark Blankenship. While Bunting is a long-time fixture in Ozark city government, Blankenship actually received the most votes – but not enough to avoid a runoff – during the August municipal election that saw four candidates in the race for mayor.
The runoff for Ozark’s District 1 city council seat will be between Frank Garrett and Leah Harlow.
Support Local Journalism
Also in Dale County, Midland City Mayor Joann Grimsley will be in a runoff with Cindy Gary during Tuesday’s election. The Abbeville mayor’s race in Henry County will be decided between candidates Jimmy Money and Greg Grimsley. The current mayor, Billy Helms, did not make it into the runoff. And in Houston County, Jason Reneau and Anthony White will face off to become Kinsey’s new mayor after incumbent Charles Douglas was unsuccessful in his re-election attempt.
The Geneva mayor’s race comes down to Greg Adams and David Hayes, who made the runoff after a three-way race against current District 3 council member John Hughes. Mayor Frankie Lindsey did not seek re-election.
The Geneva City Council’s District 7 seat, currently held by Brad Weeks, will be on some voters’ ballots with Mike Bryan and Daniel L. Coleman in a runoff for the position.
Two other Geneva County towns will also have runoff elections.
In Hartford, the District 2 council seat will be decided between Ted Thompson and Lester Williams Jr. And the city’s District 4 seat will be a runoff between Zane Fowler and Ashley Tate.
The Town of Malvern’s at-large Place 5 council seat will be a three-way runoff between Jasmine Robinson, Barbara Williams and James Conner. In the August election, Robinson received 98 votes while Williams and Conner each received 85 votes, forcing a three-way runoff.
And, in Barbour County, candidates John Wayne Robinson and Logan Mitchell will vie for the District 4 Eufaula City Council seat currently held by Linda Singleton Grice. In the August municipal election, Robinson led a three-way race.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.