Water World posts record profit in 2021

After 16 years operating in the red, Water World’s comeback year put its balance sheet in the black in 2021.

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall said Water World earned $1.2 million during the last season with a record profit of $135,287 during a financial presentation.

Last year marked the first year in which the water park recorded a profit since 2004 when it made $8,633 and the highest profit on record since the attraction opened in 1980.

“We are proud of every penny,” Hall said. “We are very excited about this and the things that we have done and the amenities that we have added that we think are the reason why we’re in the black.”

Over the 80-day season, Water World recorded 77,008 attendees with a daily average attendance of 963 guests. On six separate days, the water park saw an attendance of over 2,000 guests.

Most of the revenue was in general admission, which brought in $682,595 in revenue. Concession sales accounted for $181,690 of the revenue and season passes brought in $116,035. Surprisingly, Hall noted, the ice cream shack generated $51,082 in sales.