Water World posts record profit in 2021

After 16 years operating in the red, Water World’s comeback year put its balance sheet in the black in 2021.
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall said Water World earned $1.2 million during the last season with a record profit of $135,287 during a financial presentation.
Last year marked the first year in which the water park recorded a profit since 2004 when it made $8,633 and the highest profit on record since the attraction opened in 1980.
“We are proud of every penny,” Hall said. “We are very excited about this and the things that we have done and the amenities that we have added that we think are the reason why we’re in the black.”
Over the 80-day season, Water World recorded 77,008 attendees with a daily average attendance of 963 guests. On six separate days, the water park saw an attendance of over 2,000 guests.
Most of the revenue was in general admission, which brought in $682,595 in revenue. Concession sales accounted for $181,690 of the revenue and season passes brought in $116,035. Surprisingly, Hall noted, the ice cream shack generated $51,082 in sales.
The 2021 season was the first full season for Water World since several new attractions were added to the water park as part of the Dothan’s phase 1 of improvements for the park.
Water World’s 2020 season was cut short due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19 concerns.
That year, a triple-flume slide and bowl slide combo were debuted as well as an entirely new and improved Kid’s Cove, both amenities that were added to the front of the park.
New carpeting was installed around the wave pool as well as 12 cabanas, which were available for rental. Cabana rentals alone brought in nearly $33,000 in revenue. Hall said the department plans to add eight more cabanas before next season.
Kelly Stakelum, assistant director of leisure services, said she believed the increased attendance and revenue were due to several factors.
“I think it was a combination of people itching to get out and about after COVID and wanting to experience the new attractions that we have,” Stakelum said.
Last year, city commissioners approved a slate of construction projects as the first part of Phase 2 improvements. Water World is getting a second concession stand that will primarily serve pizza and long-awaited renovations to the park’s restrooms.
Stakelum said the project will tile the floors and add 10 toilets as well as add a family restroom in addition to the men’s and women’s restrooms.
The Great White is being refurbished for the first time since it was built with new fiberglass. The splash pool is being re-plastered and workers are re-doing the tower similar to the triple-flume slide tower.
Another project to rework the front entrance of the park that was originally included in the plan was delayed until after the 2022 season. The second part of Phase 2 improvements include plans for a lazy river.
Stakelum said the team is excited for the water park’s next season, which has a tentative start date of May 7.
“We have heard a lot of positive feedback about the renovations that we’re going and we feel like these renovations are just another reason for locals to be able to grab a season pass and have a place to go in town during the summer,” Stakelum said.
Prior to the regular meeting, city commissioners discussed a real estate matter during an executive session. No action was taken on the matter when commissioners reconvened in a public setting.
In other business, city commissioners:
Annexed property owned by Suzanne Heath located at 776 County Line Road, approximately 157.15 acres in Houston County, into Dothan city limits and rezoned that property from A-C (agriculture-conservation) District to R-2 (residential single-family, medium density) District.
Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dothan Housing Authority and the Dothan Fire Department for the purpose of purchasing equipment identified in the Community Development Block Grant program 2021 Annual Action Plan, and appropriated funds for said purchase.
Entered into an agreement with Ardurra Group, Inc. for the New Cypress Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant 201 Facilities Plan Update for the not-to-exceed sum of $155,960.
Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed and other related contract documents to Donald Smith Company, Inc. for the refurbishment of Water Well Numbers 16, 25, 27, and 32 for the sum of $664,007, and appropriated funds for said contract.
Accepted a proposal from Local Government Services, LLC for electric pole management advisory services in the not-to-exceed amount of $48,500.
Amended Resolution No. 2021-298 to rescind the purchase approval of Shaw Sports Turf for turf, infill and installation sundries at James Oates Park.
Re-appointed Michael Jackson, Bart Liddon, Elizabeth Bay Chapman, Michael Riddle, and Seaborn Wood as members of the Historic Preservation Commission.
Re-appointed Dawn Norton and Brian Cherry as members of the Substance Abuse Board.
Approved payment of invoices for the month of December 2021 in the amount of $12,457,738.40.
