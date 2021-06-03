Weekend tourism boosts Dothan’s tax revenues; surplus at $11.4 million

Leisure and sports travel are bolstering Dothan’s tax revenues as the government’s surplus grows ever higher.
“We’ve seen (travel) slowly ticking back up, but the last two months have been tremendous,” said Aaron McCreight, Visit Dothan president and CEO. “The majority of the uptick we see is weekend-specific, sports-specific. Our weekends are still outpacing our weekday, which is a 180-degree difference from two years ago.”
Visit Dothan, the city’s tourism bureau, refocused its marketing strategy this year in an effort to lure more group sports tournaments to the area. McCreight said there are 65 sports tournaments booked for this year.
After a long time cooped up inside last summer, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said feels part of the reason for tax revenue increases is that people feel better about getting out and about.
“People feel better about where we are with the pandemic,” Saliba said. “I think as we continue through the summer, you’ll see enplanements going up, sales and lodging tax revenue continue to go up.”
Two-thirds into the 2021 fiscal year, the city government has collected about $55.5 million in sales and use tax revenues. A little over $11.4 million of that is surplus, or money collected beyond budget projections.
Last month, businesses remitted $6.7 million to the city of Dothan, which is $1.3 million more than the amount Dothan collected in May of last year. The amount was $1.87 million more than expected, according to budget projections.
Lodging taxes, which represents dollars spent at hotels or motels, collected by the city was about $360,000 in May – 176% more than the amount collected during the same time period in 2020.
With a second month in a row of healthy gains, the deficit for the lodging tax revenue budget is now at $186,605.
Saliba and McCreight expressed confidence that revenues of all kinds will continue to grow in Dothan through the next year with good investments in infrastructure, economic development, marketing strategies, and collaboration.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.