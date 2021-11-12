Wiregrass Angel House awarded $167,000 to assist victims of violent crimes

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $167,000 to assist victims of violent crimes in eight southeast Alabama counties.

The Wiregrass Angel House in Dothan will use the funds to provide services to help victims of robbery and other violent crimes as well as family members of homicide victims. The program assists victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.

“Victims of violent crimes have enough to cope with just getting through the enormous emotional stress associated with the crimes,” Ivey said. “I commend Wiregrass Angel House for their assistance to people who are suffering and need guidance.”

Wiregrass Angel House staff helps victims navigate the legal system, guides them through the channels to recover losses or receive compensation and provides referrals to other assisting agencies.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting the Wiregrass Angel House and the services it provides to victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

