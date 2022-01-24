Wiregrass AUSA speaker: 'It's the hard times when the Army needs us the most'

"In many cases, they will re-enlist to do it again, and again, and again … put their own lives on hold, and accept far less compensation working nights, weekends, and holidays," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have the best army in the world because we have the best soldiers in the world. They have spent more time in combat than any previous generation in American history, and they have prevailed."

Dailey said he is proud to be part of an organization like AUSA dedicated to supporting the American soldier, the nation's greatest resource.

The pandemic did not slow AUSA down in its fight for soldiers. Dailey said the team conducted more than 100 virtual leader's development sessions with soldiers, ranging from a squad to 6,000. They assisted the National Guard and the Army Reserve with the execution of virtual drills to keep those soldiers paid when many of them were losing or being laid-off due to COVID-19.

"We pressed hard on Capitol Hill advocating for important things like pandemic relief, passing of the National Defense Authorization Act, pay raises for soldiers, increases in Basic Allowance for Housing to offset some of the effects of the explosive housing market and more," he said.