Wiregrass AUSA speaker: 'It's the hard times when the Army needs us the most'

Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a nation to care for the Army, according to former Sgt. Maj. of the Army (SMA) Daniel Dailey.
The retired SMA was the guest speaker at the Fort Rucker – Wiregrass Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) luncheon recently held at the Dothan Civic Center. Dailey serves as the vice president of Noncommissioned Officer and Solider Programs for AUSA national.
Dailey said AUSA operates with a small staff to oversee the day-to-day business. Still, it is blessed to have a global community of volunteers made up of veterans, military family members, community members, and caring citizens. "They comprise an organization made up of seven regions that span across the country and the globe," he said.
Dailey noted those volunteers throughout the regions are the lifeblood of AUSA because they carry out the mission to educate, inform and connect Americans with soldiers and our Army. Members and businesses that are community partners or chapter sponsors not only are part of the oldest military service association, but they also know that 100% of their proceeds help the chapter take care of soldiers and their families.
The association serves active-duty soldiers, national guard, reservists, and veterans. These are the men and women, Dailey said, who leave their family, friends, and hometowns to endure some of the most austere conditions, deploy all over the world and defend the rights, freedoms, and liberties of their countrymen and women.
"In many cases, they will re-enlist to do it again, and again, and again … put their own lives on hold, and accept far less compensation working nights, weekends, and holidays," he said.
"We have the best army in the world because we have the best soldiers in the world. They have spent more time in combat than any previous generation in American history, and they have prevailed."
Dailey said he is proud to be part of an organization like AUSA dedicated to supporting the American soldier, the nation's greatest resource.
The pandemic did not slow AUSA down in its fight for soldiers. Dailey said the team conducted more than 100 virtual leader's development sessions with soldiers, ranging from a squad to 6,000. They assisted the National Guard and the Army Reserve with the execution of virtual drills to keep those soldiers paid when many of them were losing or being laid-off due to COVID-19.
"We pressed hard on Capitol Hill advocating for important things like pandemic relief, passing of the National Defense Authorization Act, pay raises for soldiers, increases in Basic Allowance for Housing to offset some of the effects of the explosive housing market and more," he said.
At the end of 2020, the national association kept everyone at work, continued to support the chapters, increased membership, and pledged $2 million to the Army Emergency Relief fund to help families struggling with food needs.
Although tough times are not behind us yet, Dailey said there is hope somewhere out in front. "Despite hard times, AUSA will be here for our Army, and in fact, it's the hard times when the Army needs us the most," he said. "Thank you for sticking with us, thanks for riding out the storm with the Fort Rucker – Wiregrass Chapter and thank you for helping row AUSA through the waves."
For information on how to join the Fort Rucker – Wiregrass Chapter of AUSA, go to www.ausawiregrass.org and look under the “information” box.