Wiregrass identified among Alabama areas where EV charger demand will be highest by 2030

State officials identified the Wiregrass among areas in Alabama where demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be the highest by 2030 in its comprehensive plan to guide efforts to expand charging infrastructure.
The 58-page Alabama Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, released by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) on Wednesday, is designed to guide the deployment of future state and federal funds to expand the availability of fast-charging stations along its major travel corridors.
The plan expands the scope of ADECA’s previous electric vehicle plan, which was completed in 2020.
“As more automotive manufacturers, including many of those here in Alabama, continue to announce significant investments in electric vehicles, we must continue to take steps to ensure that motorists have a place to recharge their vehicles on the road,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “This plan will serve a valuable purpose to guide the state’s efforts to support Alabamians’ choice to adopt electric vehicles by planning for appropriate infrastructure both now and into the future.”
Although the plan emphasizes that adding charging stations along federal highways is a top priority, it also stated that designated hurricane evacuation routes would be considered for EV charging infrastructure. While the Wiregrass is not connected to the interstate system, many of its state highways are evacuation routes.
To support wider EV adoption within Alabama and to attract out-of-state EV owners to visit Alabama, an analysis was conducted using PredictEV, software that helps communities predict future EV charging demand, to identify areas where demand for EV charging is expected to be the highest by 2030.
A figure in the plan depicts these areas as a heat map with red indicating areas where a higher number of EV charging locations are needed. Red areas on the map are concentrated around Alabama’s biggest cities: Huntsville, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Auburn, Birmingham, and Dothan.
Areas where Alabamians and out-of-state travelers frequently visit and have longer dwell times represent a range of destination types, such as tourist destinations, state parks, hotels, schools, universities, hospitals, shopping centers, areas of outdoor recreation, stadiums, and other venues.
“Successful build-out of the interstate charging corridors, the hurricane evacuation route corridors, and areas where high demand is expected will provide excellent EV charging availability in Alabama,” the plan states.
The plan was completed with the assistance of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and an advisory group that included input from several key state agencies, utility providers and industry associations.
“Charging infrastructure is a key need as more and more electric vehicles travel Alabama’s interstates, highways and roads in the near future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The plan helps target the travel corridors that will most benefit from the placement of electric vehicle charging stations and will help focus our efforts with future grants.”
The plan is the latest step in the state’s involvement with electric vehicles. In 2021, Gov. Ivey awarded 18 grants totaling more than $4 million to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure. ADECA will award an additional $2 million in state grants for electric vehicle charging in 2022. Additional funding from the recently passed federal infrastructure package also is expected to support electric vehicle chargers in Alabama.
It is projected that by 2030, some 20% of vehicles sold annually in the U.S. will be EVs. One of the most significant challenges facing the adoption of EVs is the availability of vehicle charging stations to overcome consumer “range anxiety” associated with EVs, including the policies and infrastructure to support them.
In 2021, Alabama ranked 47th out of 50 states in charging points per 100,000 vehicles with 8.4 charging points per 100,000 vehicles.
“Clear funding priorities will advance broad goals of catalyzing the market for consumer and commercial EV adoption and create opportunities for communities all over the state to attract electric vehicle travelers,” the plan stated. “Alabama’s thriving automotive manufacturing industry will also benefit.”
Dothan Utilities installed two publicly accessible fast charges downtown in 2021 – the first in the city – with a grant funded by the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority. Last year, Dothan also added the first EVs to the city’s fleet.
The state's full plan is accessible here.
