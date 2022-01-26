Wiregrass identified among Alabama areas where EV charger demand will be highest by 2030

“Charging infrastructure is a key need as more and more electric vehicles travel Alabama’s interstates, highways and roads in the near future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The plan helps target the travel corridors that will most benefit from the placement of electric vehicle charging stations and will help focus our efforts with future grants.”

The plan is the latest step in the state’s involvement with electric vehicles. In 2021, Gov. Ivey awarded 18 grants totaling more than $4 million to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure. ADECA will award an additional $2 million in state grants for electric vehicle charging in 2022. Additional funding from the recently passed federal infrastructure package also is expected to support electric vehicle chargers in Alabama.

It is projected that by 2030, some 20% of vehicles sold annually in the U.S. will be EVs. One of the most significant challenges facing the adoption of EVs is the availability of vehicle charging stations to overcome consumer “range anxiety” associated with EVs, including the policies and infrastructure to support them.

In 2021, Alabama ranked 47th out of 50 states in charging points per 100,000 vehicles with 8.4 charging points per 100,000 vehicles.