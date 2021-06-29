Wiregrass leaders urge delegation to block federal downgrade of MSA status

The letter states that although the OMB’s proposed cut-off from 50,000 to 100,000 may be billed as a purely statistical exercise, there are many federal programs that use the MSA designation to determine cities eligible for federal funding.

“Making this change would stop the flow of federal aid and create a loss of local control over programs, projects, and funding for Houston, Henry, and Geneva counties,” the letter says. “Senate Bill 2057 and H.R. 3999 would permanently cap the threshold for MSA designation at 50,000 in population, appropriately making the case that metro designation should not depend on national population trends, but the reality of whether or not a community is metropolitan.”

In the letter, officials raise concerns that a change in designation could negatively impact healthcare access, create unfair competition for rural communities that would be lumped in with larger cities (like Dothan), reduce exposure to large economic development projects, and reduce the flow of federal dollars in the form of Community Development Block Grants.

“As our nation, state, and region work collectively towards economic recovery due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is paramount to nurture pro-growth polices for businesses, families, and communities like the Dothan MSA…,” the letter states.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

