Wiregrass leaders urge delegation to block federal downgrade of MSA status

Wiregrass leaders want Alabama’s national delegation to help block a federal proposal to re-categorize Dothan – and 143 other areas across the U.S. – so that it’s no longer considered a metropolitan area.
In January, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a public notice stating a proposal to raise the minimum population threshold from 50,000 to 100,000 for metropolitan statistical area (MSA) designation. The change would downgrade Dothan and six other Alabama areas – Anniston-Oxford, Auburn-Opelika, Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Decatur, Florence-Muscle Shoals, and Gadsden – so they would be considered micropolitan areas.
On Tuesday, a list of officials with high stakes in securing Dothan’s MSA designation sent a letter to U.S. Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Richard Shelby and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, encouraging them to support two key pieces of legislation that would block the proposed change that could negatively impact Houston, Henry, and Geneva counties.
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC) provided the Dothan Eagle with a copy of the letter signed by Mark Saliba, mayor of City of Dothan; Dean Mitchell, executive director of the DACC; Mark Culver, Houston County Commission chairman; Toby Seay, Geneva County Commission chairman; David Money, Henry County Commission chairman; Pat Thomas, Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority chairman; Scott Farmer, executive director of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission; Aaron McCreight, president and CEO of Visit Dothan; and Ann Marie Carr, executive director of Southeast AlabamaWorks.
The letter states that although the OMB’s proposed cut-off from 50,000 to 100,000 may be billed as a purely statistical exercise, there are many federal programs that use the MSA designation to determine cities eligible for federal funding.
“Making this change would stop the flow of federal aid and create a loss of local control over programs, projects, and funding for Houston, Henry, and Geneva counties,” the letter says. “Senate Bill 2057 and H.R. 3999 would permanently cap the threshold for MSA designation at 50,000 in population, appropriately making the case that metro designation should not depend on national population trends, but the reality of whether or not a community is metropolitan.”
In the letter, officials raise concerns that a change in designation could negatively impact healthcare access, create unfair competition for rural communities that would be lumped in with larger cities (like Dothan), reduce exposure to large economic development projects, and reduce the flow of federal dollars in the form of Community Development Block Grants.
“As our nation, state, and region work collectively towards economic recovery due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is paramount to nurture pro-growth polices for businesses, families, and communities like the Dothan MSA…,” the letter states.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.