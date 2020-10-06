Wiregrass voters settle municipal runoff elections

Mayoral races in several Wiregrass communities were decided during Tuesday’s municipal runoff elections, including contests in Enterprise, Ozark and Abbeville.
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper will keep his position after voters elected him with 2,033 votes to opponent Bill Baker’s 1,926 votes, based on unofficial results. Cooper was appointed mayor in 2017, after serving more than 28 years as a councilman, after Kenneth Boswell left the position to become director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
In the Enterprise District 3 City Council race, Greg Padgett won with 571 votes to Les Hogan’s 508 votes.
Mark Blankenship, the current Dale County Commission chairman, will be Ozark’s new mayor based on preliminary results from Tuesday’s runoff. Blankenship received 1,608 votes while incumbent Bob Bunting received 1,485 votes.
Bunting was seeking a fifth term as Ozark’s mayor. He was most recently elected in 2016 but previously served three terms.
The runoff for the District 1 Ozark City Council seat went to Leah Harlow, who received 1,700 votes. Frank Garrett received 1,352 votes.
In Geneva mayor race, David Hayes received 619 votes while his runoff opponent Greg Adams received 490 votes. The Geneva City Council’s District 7 seat was won by Daniel L. Coleman with 133 votes to Mike Bryan’s 95 votes.
Jimmy Money will lead the City of Abbeville as mayor. Money received 478 votes and opponent Greg Grimsley received 252 votes. Mayor Billy Helms, who has served as Abbeville’s mayor since 2016, did not make it into the runoff.
Jason Reneau will fill the Kinsey mayor’s seat after defeating Anthony White for the position currently held by Charles Douglas, who sought re-election but did not secure enough votes to make the runoff. Reneau received 228 votes while White received 110 votes.
In the City of Hartford’s runoff election, the District 2 City Council seat came down to a couple of votes. Ted Thompson received 49 votes to opponent Lester Williams Jr.’s 46 votes with two provisional ballots in the race. And in the city’s District 4 council race, Zane Fowler won with 107 votes to Ashley Tate’s 82 votes.
The at-large Place 5 Malvern Town Council seat went to James “Jamie” Conner, who received 109 votes. Jasmine Robinson, who led a three-way race back in August, received 56 votes. The third candidate in the runoff race, Barbara Williams, dropped out before Tuesday’s election.
John Wayne Robinson won the District 4 Eufaula City Council seat. In the district’s unofficial tally, Robinson received 234 votes while opponent Logan Mitchell received 161 votes.
Results in the runoff for Midland City mayor between incumbent Joann Grimsley and opponent Cindy Gary could not be confirmed by press time, but WTVY reported that Gary received 279 votes to Grimsley’s 262 votes.
