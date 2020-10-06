Wiregrass voters settle municipal runoff elections

Jimmy Money will lead the City of Abbeville as mayor. Money received 478 votes and opponent Greg Grimsley received 252 votes. Mayor Billy Helms, who has served as Abbeville’s mayor since 2016, did not make it into the runoff.

Jason Reneau will fill the Kinsey mayor’s seat after defeating Anthony White for the position currently held by Charles Douglas, who sought re-election but did not secure enough votes to make the runoff. Reneau received 228 votes while White received 110 votes.

In the City of Hartford’s runoff election, the District 2 City Council seat came down to a couple of votes. Ted Thompson received 49 votes to opponent Lester Williams Jr.’s 46 votes with two provisional ballots in the race. And in the city’s District 4 council race, Zane Fowler won with 107 votes to Ashley Tate’s 82 votes.

The at-large Place 5 Malvern Town Council seat went to James “Jamie” Conner, who received 109 votes. Jasmine Robinson, who led a three-way race back in August, received 56 votes. The third candidate in the runoff race, Barbara Williams, dropped out before Tuesday’s election.

John Wayne Robinson won the District 4 Eufaula City Council seat. In the district’s unofficial tally, Robinson received 234 votes while opponent Logan Mitchell received 161 votes.

Results in the runoff for Midland City mayor between incumbent Joann Grimsley and opponent Cindy Gary could not be confirmed by press time, but WTVY reported that Gary received 279 votes to Grimsley’s 262 votes.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.