Graceville man dies after motorcycle collides with construction barrel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 62-year-old Graceville man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a road construction barrel in Washington County.

The accident occurred Wednesday, Sept. 23, around 10:20 p.m. on Florida State Road 77 at the intersection of Blue Lake Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, the victim was not wearing a helmet. The highway patrol has not released the victim’s name.

Blue Lake Road intersects with State Road 77 just south of Interstate 10 and the town of Chipley.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on State Road 77, the report stated. In the area of the crash, the highway transitions from two lanes to four lanes and shifts to the right for northbound traffic.

“While traveling northbound, the driver failed to negotiate the lane shift and collided with a road construction barrel,” according to the accident report. “The motorcycle overturned and the driver fell from the motorcycle coming to final rest on the paved portion of the roadway within the construction area in the center of SR 77. The motorcycle came to final rest on the center grass median.”

The crash is still under investigation.