Graceville man killed in accident

A Graceville man was killed when his vehicle ran off a Florida highway in Jackson County.
According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old man was driving a sedan heading west on Florida State Road 2. The vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and continued to travel in a southwest direction. The vehicle drove into a wood line causing the right front of the vehicle to hit a tree.
The accident happened around midnight Wednesday. According to the trooper's report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
