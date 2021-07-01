 Skip to main content
Graceville man killed in accident
A Graceville man was killed when his vehicle ran off a Florida highway in Jackson County.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old man was driving a sedan heading west on Florida State Road 2. The vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and continued to travel in a southwest direction. The vehicle drove into a wood line causing the right front of the vehicle to hit a tree.

The accident happened around midnight Wednesday. According to the trooper's report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

