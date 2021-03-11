Grand jury indicts former Barbour County Sheriff on state ethics violations

MONTGOMERY – A grand jury indicted Barbour County’s former sheriff on two counts of violating the state ethics law.

Leroy Davie Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, was charged with intentionally using his public position for personal gain for himself and using his public position for the personal gain of his family members in September 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charges allege that Upshaw improperly took over $85,000 from multiple accounts belonging to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office while serving as sheriff. His term ended in early January 2019.

Upshaw surrendered to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office in September and was subsequently released on a $30,000 bond. He was indicted by a grand jury on March 5, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday.

The use of office for personal gain is a class B felony, punishable by two-to-20 years’ imprisonment.

No further information about the investigation or about Upshaw’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment has been released at this time.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.